Best Buy Canda will apparently be offering a free Google Home Mini with Pixel 2 pre-orders, but there's no word if the deal will be available in other markets/retailers.

Leading up to their official announcements, a lot of details for the Google Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL and Home Mini have been leaked. We already know just about everything to expect from Google's big event, but right before it's set to take place, a Best Buy ad in Canada has revealed a promotion that will be taking place next week.

According to the flyer that's reportedly set to go live next week, Best Buy Canada will be offering customers a free Google Home Mini with a preorder of the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. The Home Mini is listed as having a price of $80 CAD (around $64 USD), but there's no mention of the Pixel 2 XL's price to be found.

Also, as you can see from the photos below, the Best Buy flyer shows even more photos of the Pixel 2 XL and Home Mini ahead of their official unveiling. There's really nothing left to the imagination from a hardware stance at this point, but if you want to glance over some additional press shots, check out the gallery below.

Bundling a free Google Home Mini with Pixel 2 XL preorders would certainly be a sweet deal, and seeing as how Google offered a similar deal with the Daydream View headset last year, a promotion like this doesn't seem out of the question whatsoever.