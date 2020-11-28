While the Amazfit Band 5's regular selling price is $50, B&H is offering a 44% discount on the Orange and Olive color variants of the fitness tracker as part of an early Cyber Monday deal. You can get the Black color variant for $30 with a 40% coupon, which will automatically be applied to your cart during checkout.

The Amazfit Band 5 is a feature-packed fitness tracker that offers incredible value. Despite its budget-friendly pricing, the Amazfit Band 5 offers a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a blood oxygen sensor, automatic activity tracking, and over two weeks of battery life on a single charge.

The Amazfit Band 5 happens to be based on Xiaomi's Mi Band 5, but offers a few upgrades that make it even better. Like the Mi Band 5, the Amazfit Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with a choice of over 45 watch faces. It offers all the usual features you would expect from a fitness tracker – including 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, automatic activity tracking, sleep tracking, as well as 5ATM water resistance.

Its biggest selling point, however, is its ability to measure blood oxygen saturation levels. It also has Alexa support, 11 different sports modes, women's health tracking features, and Bluetooth music control. As for battery life, Amazfit claims the fitness tracker can last up to 15 days on a single charge. While Amazfit may not be a household name in the U.S., the Band 5 is a steal at just $30 for Cyber Monday.