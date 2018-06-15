While most consumers have moved onto using Bluetooth earbuds and headphones, there's still a use for old-school Bluetooth earpieces. They're smaller and often less expensive than actual headphones, making them an attractive option for someone who would just needs the earpiece for hands-free phone calls. These are the best ones you can buy right now. Plantronics Voyager 5200

The Plantronics Voyager 5200 is a straightforward earpiece that securely hooks around your ear and has a lengthy microphone for voice calls. There's noise cancellation built-in to keep wind, traffic and other surrounding noise from ruining your call. It features Bluetooth 4.1 and works up to 98 feet away from your phone — though the specifics will vary based on interference. You get seven hours of talk time from the headset itself, but you can purchase a charging case for up to two additional charges. The headset includes a Micro-USB charging cable, as well as three different earbud sizes to help you find the perfect fit. The Plantronics Voyager 5200 is available for $90. See at Amazon TOORUN M26 Bluetooth Headset

A much less expensive option comes from a company called TOORUN. Its M26 Bluetooth headset pairs with Bluetooth 4.1, and you can pair it with two devices. It also offers plenty of on-ear controls so you don't need to get your phone out of your pocket to start a call. There's also noise cancellation built-in to keep your surroundings from leaking into your call. This charges over Micro-USB, meaning you'll be able to find spare chargers easily. You get up to seven hours of talk time, and five hours if you decide to use it for music. The TOORUN M26 Bluetooth Headset is available in black, red, blue for $17. See at Amazon Plantronics M165 Marque 2

Plantronics has another great option, but this one costs much less money than the earlier earpiece. The M165 allows you to trigger Google Assistant or Siri, and you can answer or reject calls just by saying "Answer," or "Reject." This headset charges with Micro-USB, and offers seven hours of talk time. There's also a deep sleep feature which will extend your battery life while it is turned on, letting the headset remain on for up to 180 days. Finally, this earpiece comes with three different earbud sizes so you can find the perfect fit. The Plantronics M165 Marque 2 is available for $36. See at Amazon Mpow Pro Trucker

This headset isn't nearly as compact as the other options, but if you can't stand in-ear headphones, this is a great option for you. The boom mic swivels 360-degrees, letting you wear the earpad on either your left or right ear. The headband is flexible and adjustable for a snug fit, and the soft earpad should let you wear this headset for hours and hours. Speaking of which, the larger design means a larger battery, letting you talk up to 12 hours and have the headset in standby for up to 200 hours. There are volume and call controls on the headset, and you can pair this with two devices. The Mpow Pro Trucker headset is available in all-black, black/silver, and violet/blue for $20. See at Amazon Apple AirPods

Yes, these are advertised and regular Bluetooth headphones, but since they are genuinely wireless headphones, you just use a single earbud the same way you would use a Bluetooth earpiece. Despite being made by Apple, AirPods work without issue with Android phones. There are no physical on-ear controls, but if the AirPods are paired to an Android phone, double-tapping them will play/pause music. Each AirPod has five hours of battery life, with another 24 hours of so in the charging case. The only downside to using the AirPods with an Android phone is the charging case can only be recharged with a Lightning cable, rather than the standard Micro-USB or USB-C. Apple AirPods are available for $160. See at Best Buy Samsung Gear IconX 2018