Fitbit Charge 4 | $50 off at various retailers
Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models, onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life. There is a Special Edition version available, but this year all that means is a second, more premium band is included in the box.
Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on just about all Fitbit models this coming week. We'll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.
Best Fitbit Inspire Deals
The Inspire is Fitbit's lightest and longest-lasting fitness tracker. What started last year with the Inspire and Inspire HR has blossomed into this year's Inspire 2. All three devices are great minimalist trackers that will help you keep track of your steps, sleep, and overall activity. I recommend the Inspire 2 because it has a 10-day battery life and a year of Fitbit Premium included, but if the Inspire HR is on special for significantly less, that's not a bad pickup either. You'll still get great battery life and three months of Fitbit Premium!
Fitbit Inspire 2 | $5 off at various retailers
If you like a sleek, minimal fitness band, you can't do much better than the new Inspire 2. It has improved heart rate monitoring capabilities, an impressive 10-day battery life, and it comes with a full year of free access to Fitbit Premium!
Fitbit Inspire HR | $80 at Best Buy
The Inspire HR is last year's top model, but it still is a great all-around fitness tracker. The only things that you're really missing here from the Inspire 2 are shorter (but still impressive) week-long battery life and lack of a full year of Fitbit Premium (though you can still get three months free).
Fitbit Inspire | From $88 at Amazon
If you just want basic step and sleep tracking without a heart rater monitor, the original Inspire fits the bill. Plus, you can get it in this gorgeous Sangria color with a Sangria-colored LED display.
Best Fitbit Charge Deals
The Fitbit Charge 4 is sort of a 'tweener device. It's more than a basic tracker, and yet not a full smartwatch. Whatever you want to call it, you have to consider it an amazing value. At this lowered price, you're getting built-in GPS and NFC for contactless payments, multi-sport modes, automatic workout-tracking, and week-long battery life.
Best Fitbit Versa Deals
The Fitbit Versa line has some of the most popular smartwatches on the market. From the colorful Versa Lite to last year's Versa 2 (still our favorite tracker), to the all-new and improved Versa 3, this is a compelling alternative to the best on offer from Samsung and Apple. The Versa 3 now adds Google Assistant support to its Amazon Alexa functionality, and Fitbit is even throwing in six months of free Fitbit Premium access.
Fitbit Versa 3 | $229 at Amazon
The Fitbit Versa 3 is the newest edition in Fitbit's most popular smartwatch line. It still offers remarkable six-day battery life and Amazon Alexa access, but it adds onboard GPS and Google Assistant access as well. You can now track Active Zone Minutes and store and play music from Deezer and Pandora (not to mention controlling your Spotify playlists). Oh, and did we mention that the Versa 3 comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium?
Fitbit Versa 2 | $20 off at various retailers
The Fitbit Versa 2 may be over a year old at this point, but it's still our top pick for a great all-around fitness tracker. What it lacks from the Versa 3 (Google Assistant access and on-board GPS) may not be important enough to pay a premium for the new version, and you get all of the other great tracking features.
Fitbit Versa Lite | $41 off at Amazon
This is the most affordable Fitbit smartwatch and arguably the most fun as well. It lacks smart assistant support or onboard music capabilities, but it is available in fun colors like Mulberry, Lilac, and Electric Blue.
Best Fitbit Sense Deals
The Fitbit Sense is the company's first premium fitness smartwatch and one that it's positioning as a wholistic health wearable. It has sensors to measure your electrodermal skin activity, temperature, and stress levels, and it can also take an ECG reading to determine if you have atrial fibrillation. All of this in a stylish new package with all of the comprehensive fitness tracking you've come to expect, as well as six months of Fitbit Premium access.
Fitbit Sense | Up to $9 off at various retailers
The Sense is Fitbit's newest and most premium smart health watch, and it's also the company's most expensive wearable. We don't expect a whole lot of movement on the price of this smartwatch, but we will be sure to post updates the minute anything changes.
Best Fitbit Ace Deals
If you want to get your little ones more active and involved in friendly competitions with family and friends, the Fitbit Ace 2 is a great device. It's waterproof and durable, comes in several festive colors, and has special animations and kid-friendly challenges.
Fitbit Ace 2 | $20 off at various retailers
The second-generation Fitbit Ace 2 is purpose-built to get younger children active and engaged in a healthy lifestyle. From fun watch faces to festive and colorful bands, kids six and up are sure to love tracking their fitness and sleep activity. They can participate in family challenges or start competitions with their friends.
Best Fitbit Aria Scale Deals
Smart scales are a great way to keep track of your weight and body mass index (BMI), and they can securely sync to your fitness apps to help you better understand your health data over time. The Fitbit Aria Air is the latest smart scale from Fitbit, and as you can imagine, it works flawlessly with the Fitbit app and ecosystem of products.
Fitbit Aria Air | $48 at various retailers
Smart scales have been around for a while, but the great thing about the Aria Air is how seamlessly it integrates with your Fitbit wearable and the Fitbit app. Not only do you get to see your progress as a number on the scale, but the data is also transferred to your app, where you can analyze your bodyweight metrics in as much detail as you like. For Prime Day, it's 30% off!
How do I prepare for Black Friday?
