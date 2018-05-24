GrillEye Smart Grilling & Smoking Thermometer

For $70, the GrillEye smart meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking the perfect burger or steak by monitoring the internal temperature of the meat, notifying you via Bluetooth when it's cooked to perfection.

Everything is housed in a small unit that features a built-in stand and includes an anti-glare screen so you can easily read the temperature. All you need is the GrillEye app on your phone, a solid Bluetooth connection, and a hot grill to get going.

Simply go into the app and select the type of meat you're cooking, as well as your preferred doneness. There are six probe ports to use which allow you to track the wellness of six different meats at the same time, so you'll be able to precisely monitor the temperature of whatever you're cooking for all your guests.

Once you've got everything set up, you can sit back and relax until the app notifies you that your food is done. The GrillEye features 300 feet of Bluetooth range so you can enjoy the company of your guests as you wait for that notification.

The display on the device itself also shows you the current temperature and the target temperature for each probe so you can check in on how things are cooking without having to lift the lid and letting any heat escape. Works with BBQs or smokers.