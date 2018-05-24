Summer is finally here, which means it's time to fire up those BBQs. Check out these great gadgets that will deliver the perfect BBQ to your family and friends every time and earn you the title of Grill Master.
GrillEye Smart Grilling & Smoking Thermometer
For $70, the GrillEye smart meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking the perfect burger or steak by monitoring the internal temperature of the meat, notifying you via Bluetooth when it's cooked to perfection.
Everything is housed in a small unit that features a built-in stand and includes an anti-glare screen so you can easily read the temperature. All you need is the GrillEye app on your phone, a solid Bluetooth connection, and a hot grill to get going.
Simply go into the app and select the type of meat you're cooking, as well as your preferred doneness. There are six probe ports to use which allow you to track the wellness of six different meats at the same time, so you'll be able to precisely monitor the temperature of whatever you're cooking for all your guests.
Once you've got everything set up, you can sit back and relax until the app notifies you that your food is done. The GrillEye features 300 feet of Bluetooth range so you can enjoy the company of your guests as you wait for that notification.
The display on the device itself also shows you the current temperature and the target temperature for each probe so you can check in on how things are cooking without having to lift the lid and letting any heat escape. Works with BBQs or smokers.
iGrill2 by iDevice
The Weber iGrill2 is another great tool for tracking your BBQ with your phone so you can spend more time entertaining and less time over the grill, with everyone getting their steak cooked exactly the way they want it.
This one comes with four color-coded meat probes, so you can conveniently track each slab of meat individually and mingle with your guests without standing over the grill, thanks to 150 feet of Bluetooth range.
If you are frequently cooking for picky guests who like their meat cooked to a particular doneness, the iGrill2 is the perfect device for you.
You can pick up the iGrill2 for about $117.
GasWatch Bluetooth Propane-level Indicator Scale
Few things are more disappointing than getting ready to barbecue, only to find out that your propane tank is empty. The GasWatch is a scale for your propane tank that lets you monitor your propane tank from wherever you are, wirelessly, via the GasWatch app.
The gauge, placed under the propane tank, acts as a dedicated scale. So instead of having to bend down, lift the tank, and guess how much propane is left, the Refuel Smart Propane Tank Gauge does all the heavy lifting for you for only $30.
If your phone isn't on you, you can use the LED indicator that magnetically mounts to your barbecue to check at a glance if you're good to grill or need to refill.
Char-Broil Digital Electric Smoker
Whether you're a beginner or expert smoker, the Char-Broil Digital Electric Smoker will allow you to perfectly slow-cook your favorite meals and go about your day without having to constantly check in on things.
Set up your smoker within range of your home's Wi-Fi signal, and you'll receive notifications to your phone through the Char-Broil SmartChef app when the smoker has preheated or when your meat is ready to go.
That means you're able to get everything cooking and then go for a run, go hang out with your guests, or get work done until you're notified that your food is ready to eat.
With a smoker box that can provide 6.5 hours of smoke, four chrome racks, 726 square inches of cooking space within the unit, along with cooking options and recipes for beef, poultry, pork, and seafood built into the app, you'll be able to keep your friends and family well-fed without having to dedicate your whole day to the cook.
You can pick up the Char-Broil Digital Electric Smoker for about $167.
Lynx 30-inch Freestanding SmartGrill
Filed under ultimate fantasy, the Lynx SmartGrill lets you set and control your BBQ with your smartphone or even just your voice.
That's right. You're able to slap your meat down on the grill and tell your BBQ what your cooking and how you want it cooked and the SmartGrill will do everything else for you. Peruse the SmartGrill by Lynx app for delicious recipes, then once you've done the meal prep, the SmartGrill takes over from there.
From the app, the SmartGrill will tell you when it's time to flip and when your food is cooked to perfection. And it'll remember how you like your steak cooked, so you can tell it you're cooking steaks and it will set the heat accordingly.
Featuring backlit blue LED control knobs, a dual-position internally-powered rotisserie, and fold-down stainless steel shelves, it's got the looks to go along with the smarts. And in case you were wondering, all the electronics are housed in a weather-proof compartment under the hood and the SmartGrill also comes with a vinyl cover to protect it from the rain.
This is the perfect grill for someone who loves to invest in emerging technologies and also has an insatiable appetite for BBQ. These grills start at $7,000 for the 30-inch model and go up as high as $10,000 for the 42-inch model.
Did we miss anything?
Is there a connected device you use for BBQing that we didn't include? How do you like your steak? Let us know in the comments below!