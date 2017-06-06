Double up your Galaxy S8's battery life with protective and functional battery case!

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features pretty outstanding battery life on its own, but you may still be in search of an extra boost of battery life after a long day of use or if you're traveling and will be away from a wall charger for an extended period.

That's where a battery case comes in real handy, offering you essentially an extra battery pack that's attached to your phone and doubles up with some added protection. Before we dive into the options below, we should say from the outset that some battery cases may prevent your phone from using NFC due to their thickness and density — something to keep an eye out for.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at our options!

Mophie Juice Pack (2950mAh)

If you've bought a battery case for your phone in the past, chances are it was made by Mophie. It's one of the leading manufacturers and has a good track record of making quality products. For the Galaxy S8, it's released a version of its classic Mophie Juice Pack, which offers up 2950mAh of extra battery life for your phone, perfect for giving you an extra boost of juice when you're phone's running low near the end of the day.

But that Mophie branding also means it's able to charge a premium price — nearly three times the price of other cases on this list. It's also worth noting that despite the added protection in the corners, the drawback from Mophie's low-profile design means the case is nearly flush with the screen so you may want to look into a tempered glass screen protector to add a bit of protection around the front.

The case comes with a USB-C charging cable and wall charger but does not offer compatibility with Samsung's Fast Charge feature. But on the upside, the case itself offers wireless charging, so you can still use it on all of your various wireless chargers around the house. Mophie states on its website that its products are covered with a 2-year warranty, and it also offers a variety of wireless charging docks to keep your phone and your case topped up throughout your day.

See at Amazon





Pantheon Ultra Thin Battery Case (4000mAh)

Pantheon's charging case stands apart from the rest of the pack for a couple of reasons, most notably its slim design. It's clear to see where the battery is housed in this case, with the battery bump jutting out just below the camera on the back. Overall, Pantheon has managed to maintain a slim profile while packing in 4000mAh of the battery power.

Better yet, this case is compatible with Samsung's Fast Charge features, so you'll be able to charge your Galaxy S8 faster. You'll find the battery check button on the back with 4 LEDs to indicate how much charge is left. Pantheon offers a money-back guarantee for the first 12 months if you run into any issues.

See at Amazon





Vproof Power Bank Cover (5000mAh)

So if you were to search for battery cases for the Galaxy S8 on Amazon, you'll find a seemingly endless list of lesser-known brands offering essentially the exact same battery case for about the same price. So instead of linking to five nearly identical products, we'll point to one of the better reviewed of the bunch from Vproof.

Offering a 5000mAh battery, this case is as beefy as you would expect it to be but in exchange it offers an extra 24+ hours of talk time (if you still do that) or up to 13 hours of added web browsing. It's designed with ample cutouts around the speakers, charging ports and headphone jack so the bulkiness won't interfere with your phone's functionality (aside from the NFC issue mentioned above). There's protection for your phone around the corners, but the case sits pretty flush with your phone's screen so you'll want to be aware of that going in.

Vproof also offers a 12-month hassle-free warranty as well which is always nice.

See at Amazon

Planning to pick up a battery case?

Do any of these battery cases stand out to you? Which one are you getting? Let us know in the comments!