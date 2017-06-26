Keep your Pixel's battery topped up with these battery cases.

The Google Pixel has been out for a while now, and you might be finding its 2,770mAh battery struggling to make it through a full day of usage without needing a charge.

Battery cases are one option to consider, if you're alright with the added bulk. While your options are quite limited, here are the best we've found, which include options for both the Pixel and Pixel XL!

Mophie Juice Pack for the Pixel XL

We were waiting for Mophie to release a charging case for Google's latest smartphones and they finally delivered with with the Mophie Juice Pack — available for the Pixel XL only.

The Juice Pack includes a 2,950 mAh battery that will add at least 60% more battery capacity as a back up for the Pixel XL's already ample 3,450 mAh battery. It also adds a key feature missing on the Google Pixel for some — wireless charging. Mophie says their case will work with Qi technology, and other wireless services, letting you charge both your phone and the case without dealing with the hassle of wires. For those times you do plug your phone in, pass-through fast charge technology via USB-C lets you charge up your Pixel XL first before recharging the case battery.

Like Modern Dad says in his review, this thing is a big honking case that's going to make your phone thicker, longer, and heavier — to be expected with any battery. But if you're keep for a great battery case that supports both wireless and fast-charging (and are willing to pay $100 for the privilege), get yours today for the Pixel XL.

See at Mophie

ALCLAP Portable Charger Case

This case from ALCLAP offers a 4,000mAh lithium-ion battery to power your 5-inch Pixel, with a look and feel that's as slim as you can make a case like this. ALCLAP offers dual charging capabilities, meaning you'll be able to plug your case in at night and wake up to a full battery on your phone and the case.

Simply press the button on the back of the case to start the charging and you'll get many hours of extra usage from your phone when you'd otherwise be stuck plugging into a wall. This case also adds about a half-inch of bulk, but will also keep your phone protected from drops, and also accommodates a screen protector for full protection. This case regularly sells for $130 but you can get it for $60 from Amazon.

ALCLAP also offers a 5,000 mAh battery case for the larger Pixel XL.

See at Amazon

ZeroLemon Google Pixel Charger Case

This gargantuan battery case for the standard Google Pixel includes a massive 6,500 mAh battery and some... shall we say unique design decisions, with an archway of sorts on the back for access to the fingerprint scanner.

As you'd expect, packing a battery this big into a case means completely changes the dimensions of your sleek Google-designed phone. This case will make your phone nearly an inch thick and also adds an extra inch to the height of your device — but you've probably made peace with that fact if you're in the market for a battery case. If maximum battery capacity is your aim, you simply won't find a bigger battery case for the Pixel than this offering from ZeroLemon.

Zero Lemon also offers an appropriately larger 8,000 mAh battery case for the Pixel XL if that's what you're after.

See at Amazon



