Mophie is one of the leading manufacturers of smartphone battery cases and they produce a premium product with a price to match. For the Note 8, they offer the Mophie Juice Pack, which offers up 2950mAh of extra battery life for your phone, perfect for giving you an extra boost of juice when you're phone's running low near the end of the day. Available for $100, it's far and away the most expensive option on this list, especially when you consider the battery capacity is the smallest. This is because Mophie tends to value keeping things slim over packing more battery into a beefier case. However, the Juice Pack does include some pretty clutch features including wireless charging compatibility, so you can still use it on all of your various wireless chargers around the house. Mophie states on its website that its products are covered by a 2-year warranty, and it also offers a variety of wireless charging docks to keep your phone and your case topped up throughout your day. See at Amazon Mophie Charge Force Case with Powerstation External Battery Pack

Mophie's other portable charging solution for the Note 8 isn't a traditional battery case but something more modular. The Charge Force Case is a growing product line at Mophie, with rear leather trim and an attractive, reinforced plastic body, but its secret can't be seen: it's magnetic. That allows it to align a 3,000 mAh battery pack to its back, allowing it to stay there unless it's forcibly dislodged. The battery pack charges the Note 8 through the same Qi wireless charging as a regular charging pad, so it's a little slower than the above battery case, which hooks into the phone's USB-C port, but it's so much more convenient to be able to remove the battery pack when it's depleted and still have a great case to protect your expensive new phone. At $99.95, the kit is the same price as the Juice Pack above, but it's more flexible since the same battery pack can be used with countless other Charge Station cases on other phones. If family members have the same case, the packs can be used interchangeably. Think of the possibilities! See at Amazon ZeroLemon 10000mAh Ultra Power Battery Case

Alright, if you don't mind carrying around a brick in your pocket and never want to see another low battery warning again, you'll want to snag the ZeroLemon Ultra Power Battery Case. With a 10000mAh battery, this thing will keep your phone juiced up even through the busiest travel days. ZeroLemon states that this case will add over 200% extra battery life to your phone, meaning you can go the whole day without having to plug in your phone. It's also designed to be rugged against drops and features a rubberized material finish for a nice comfortable grip in hand. However, if you bought your Note 8 partially because you loved its slim profile, you probably won't like that this case makes your phone nearly an inch thick. Then again, a thin phone with no battery life is practically useless, right? Get this case for just $60 on Amazon. See at Amazon ZeroLemon 5500mAh SlimPower battery Case

Sold on getting a ZeroLemon case but wish they offered something a little more slim? You should get the ZeroLemon SlimPower case! It's half the price of the bigger ZeroLemon case at just $30, but is still handy with enough juice to fully recharge your Note 8. It's also slightly slimmer than the other ZeroLemon case which is important if you're planning to use this on a daily basis. ZeroLemon has done what they can to ensure they don't add too much height to an already very tall phone, so looking at this phone head on it looks pretty nice. If you value design over pure battery power, this is the case to get. See at Amazon RUNSY 6500mAh Battery Case