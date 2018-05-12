With the Lenovo Mirage Solo coming out, you might be wondering how you can take it around with you wherever you go. Since it is USB-C, you can't go to any store to grab any charger that they sell. These are the best ways to keep your Lenovo Mirage Solo going while on the go. See the Lenovo Mirage Solo at Amazon Anker PowerCore+ Charger

This Anker portable charger is a great option for someone who doesn't mind spending a bit of extra cash on a charger. For $66, you get a 20100mAh charger with a USB to USB-C, a USB-C to USB-C, and a USB to microUSB port. Although it is expensive, it's a great charger if you're willing to spend that kind of money. See at Amazon Anker PowerCore Compact Charger

Another great charger by Anker that will cost you less money than their larger charger. This charger has 13000mAh and two ports for USB to USB-C and it comes with a microUSB to USB so you can charge it. If you don't have a USC to USB-C cable, you can get one on Amazon. You can get your hands on this charger for just $32. See at Amazon RAVPower Multiple Port Portable Charger

RAVPower is another company that makes great chargers, and this is one of their highly rated ones. With 22000mAh and two USB ports for USB-C connection, it's a great option for just $42. It's a great middle of the road charger for anyone who's looking for something that's quality but not over the top. See at Amazon Poweradd Pilot Power Bank

Poweradd has a great charger at a cheaper price than the other brands listed. If you're on a budget, you can get a 10000mAh charger with a USB and USB-C port for $17. It's a great deal if you're looking to save some since you just got the Lenovo Mirage Solo. See at Amazon RAVPower Single Port Portable Charger