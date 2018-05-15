We'll start by highlighting a great collection of bands from Barton Watch Bands. Barton makes bands for a wide selection of smartwatches, and they offer 48 unique styles for the Samsung Gear Sport. We've highlighted one of the gorgeous leather bands crafted out of top grain leather ($24), and there are 12 leather colors to choose from. Barton also offers bands made of canvas ($20) and silicone ($14) and they all look great. Barton offers $2 shipping worldwide and you can also save 15% on any order with 4 or more bands by using the coupon code SPRINGTIME18. See at Barton Watch Bands KADES Breathable Soft Silicone Bands

If you bought the Gear Sport because you lead an active lifestyle, then you'll want a watchband that's designed to be lightweight, breathable, and affordable. These are made from high-performance fluoroelastomer making each band durable and strong with a soft-touch finish that feels great on your wrist. The holes in the strap let the air get so your wrists don't get gross and sweaty, and they're also safe for swimming. You can buy these bands individually for just $9, or buy a three pack for just $18 so you can mix and match your bands based on your outfit or mood. See at Amazon ANCOOL Silicone Watch Bands

ANCOOL offers a selection of third-party bands that closely resemble the band that comes with the Gear Sport. Made of soft silicone, these bands are lightweight and easy to wear — perfect if you wear your Gear Sport on the daily. Available in 5 color options, you can buy the bands individually for $8 each, or get a five-pack that gives you the choice of all five colors for just $17. It's a great deal if you're the type who loves to accessorize your smartwatch with your outfit. See at Amazon LoveBlue Stainless Steel Bands

Moving from silicone and leather to more stylish stainless steel varieties, these LoveBlue bands offer a high-end look at a reasonable price. These bands are available in black, gold, silver, or rose gold color options and are perfect if you're looking for a classier band for those fashionable events where you still want to wear your favorite smartwatch but a silicone strap just won't do. LoveBlue's products are custom designed for the Gear Sport with the quick-release pins and included tools for removing links if the band is too big for your wrist. Get this luxurious band for your Gear Sport for just $16. See at Amazon Fintie Milanese Loop Bands

Another stylish option that's very popular these days is the Milanese loop bands. Made of a premium stainless steel mesh, these are great bands for those who wish to find a mix of something that's both stylish and breathable. The strap is held to your wrist with a magnetic clasp design that stays secure even when you're active. Fintie offers five color styles for these bands, from standard black and silver designs to a rainbow-like style, rose gold, and a very stylish navy blue model. These bands are priced between $11 and $15, depending on the color style you opt for. See at Amazon Acestar Stainless Steel / Milanese Loop (2-pack)