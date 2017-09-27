Update the look of your Gear Fit 2 with these stylish band options!
The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is a pretty good fitness band that includes a feature typically found on smartwatches: the ability to swap out the 22mm bands for other colors or styles.
If you prefer to wear yours 24/7, having a couple extra bands can help you accessorize your Gear Fit 2, whether you're attending a formal affair or just like to spice things up with a fresh splash of color. There's a number of great, affordable options out there, so let's dive in!
- MoKo Soft Silicone Replacement Sport Bands
- Moretek Fit 2 Wrist Straps
- V-Moro Metal Replacement bands
- Maxjoy Metal Replacement Straps
- MDW Security Clasps
MoKo Soft Silicone Replacement Sports Bands
MoKo offers a wide range of color options of their silicone straps for the Gear Fit 2. Each strap is adjustable to fit small or large wrists (4.96" - 8.38") via the same style of metal plug used on the strap that came with the Gear Fit 2. Bands can be swapped in and out quickly with the one-button quick release for locking the watch band, making it convenient to have a fresh strap to swap out after a sweaty workout. With a price of only $10 compared to Samsung's stock replacement for the black, you can economically afford to get a couple of these in your favorite colors, then keep them in a bit of a rotation so your wrist always feeling fresh and looking fine.
Moretek Fit 2 Wrist Straps
Moretek offers two different style of wristbands for the Gear Fit 2: a more traditional strap available in 12 different color and pattern options and a rugged strap (pictured) that offers impact protection for your tracker's watch face. Everything is made of a skin-friendly silicone material and held on your wrist with a traditional watch strap buckle. The rugged bands are definitely going to add some bulk to your wrist, but whether you're playing a high-impact sport or simply prone to banging it against doorways, that extra protection might save you from incidental damage.
V-Moro Metal Replacement bands
If you're after a metal strap option for a more stylish look, V-Moro has you covered with two distinct styles — a classic metal link band and a Milanese loop band featuring a magnetic clasp. Both styles are available in silver or black, with the Milanese band (pictured) sold in small and large sizes, so choose accordingly.
The metal band includes a tool for adding and removing links for adjusting sizes. Both are great for incorporating your Gear Fit 2 as an accessory in a professional wardrobe. V-Moro also offers a medium-sized silicone strap on the same Amazon listing. In stark contrast to the stylish metal offerings, these are extremely utilitarian and offer that "classic" fitness tracker look, with five colorful options to choose for.
Maxjoy Metal Replacement Straps
Not everyone digs the rubber strap look. While it might be ideal for getting sweaty in the gym, if you're planning to wear your Gear Fit 2 out on the town you might be after a bit more of a classy look.
Maxjoy has a line of stylish metal replacement straps for your Gear Fit 2 that included Milanese loop bands as well as metal link bands made of high-quality stainless steel. The Milanese bands are available in black, silver, and rose gold for just $17, or choose between a black or silver metal link band for just $20. All bands are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 12-month warranty which means you can buy with confidence.
MDW Security Clasps
Not digging the band recommendations above? We get it. Frankly, it's quite alright to love the band that came with your Gear Fit 2. However, there have been reports of bands coming unclasped or otherwise falling off people's wrists. Maybe this has happened to you.
Allow us to share this recommendation from the comments. You can get a 7-pack of these colorful security clasps that fit over the band and ensures your band never pops off. They should offer the extra protection from your Fit 2 falling off your wrist while also letting you add a splash of color.
How do you accessorize your Gear Fit 2?
Are you a band swapper? What's your favorite style for your Gear Fit 2? Let us know in the comments!
Update September 2017: Added some handy clasps for those who are happy with the stock bands but want a bit of added wrist security.
Reader comments
Best Bands for the Samsung Gear Fit 2
Wow, those are ugly.
I don't particularly care for any alternate color bands for the Gear Fit 2 as I think the design doesn't lend itself to them.
No band will look nice unless it is a matching color of the Fit 2.
I'd like to see an oem band with maybe some subtle textures or designs on top of the matching color.
Why does Samsung not make replacement bands for the Gear Fit 2?
I didn't even know I could change the bands O-o
I'm an idioti can't get the bands off my. Seems like I'm breaking the damn thing when I try
Didn't you have building blocks as a kid? You should be able to figure it out.
Posted via Android Central App
Just pull up on the clips with your finger nails and your God to go
Youtube is your friend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7PN-Ar0Dto
Cool
These are terrible to be honest with you. There are others that look almost exactly like the OEM bands with different colors, but of course they wouldn't get mentioned here. You guys need to cut it out with the "Best" this and that posts, because your recommendations are usually terrible.
The original band is so well made i cant see replacing it at this time best free gift this year thanks Sammy
It's too bad a new band won't make the Fit2 suddenly count flights of stairs with even the slightest accuracy. It's a nice device other than that.
The band that comes with the Gear Fit2 is too easy to pop open and lose the entire device. I use the following item from Amazon. (I have no affiliation with this product other than as a customer. Android Central seems to add their referral ID to the Amazon link.)
MDW Security Fix Clasp for Gear Fit Band -- Don’t Lose Your $200 Investment!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00SUWQG44?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascs...
Happy with my original blue band no need for anything else
Anyone want to buy a Gf2? Message me if so
I tried MDW Security Clasps and while they help keep you from losing the loss-prone factory band, they really are more of a workaround and not a long term solution. Moretek's silicone replacement band with a conventional buckle is a much better long-term solution. I find it comfortable, secure, and stylish. Installation can be a bit of a challenge because of the cheap adapter but once installed I like mine a lot.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01L6RB1XA?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascs...
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51uoqB6M7kL.jpg
The mortek bands that go over the gf2 (and don't use the normal watch ends) prevented me from getting it on the charger pretty much a no go. I have a different set of mortek bands that work fine.
I have trouble finding bands that are large enough. I had a pinhen band that just wasn't large enough. I liked the stock bands but they did unclasp once shortly after I got it and it flew across a sidewalk and got a small chip on the side. Have used more caution since without trouble... until my stock band broke, at the point it attaches to the gf2. I went back to the mortek ones, had two. One of those broke in the same manner as my stock band (guess I am rough on them) but the other one still works fine.
I really like the black metal V-moro Milanese loop band for the Gear Fit 2. However, one side was incredibly difficult to lock into place on the watch - now that's it's on, I'm pretty sure it's never coming off.