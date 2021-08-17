Best bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Android Central 2021

Choosing the perfect band for your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is easy when there's such a wide variety of options to pick from. Whether you need something sporty and flexible for your high-intensity activities or you need something classy for special occasions, the options are endless. We've collected some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands for your consideration.

Let your skin breathe : Lerobo Soft Silicone Sports Band Staff Pick Those who plan to use their wearable for tracking workouts will need a breathable band. This option from Lerobo is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands out there for active individuals. The band is made of high-grade silicone that's resistant to both sweat and water. It's lightweight and flexible with a unique air-hole design for superior comfort. $8 at Amazon Soft yet sturdy : Morsey Nylon Sport Band Another sport band that will provide you with the comfort and durability you need for workouts is this nylon option from Morsey. It's different from other nylon bands because it's made of a tighter woven nylon material to increase its softness and sturdiness. Also, the velcro strap is reinforced with fastening technology that keeps it secure. $8 at Amazon A rainbow of options : BOLESI Soft Silicone Sport Band (4-Pack) If you're looking to stock up and have plenty of colorful options available, consider investing in this 4-pack of silicone bands from BOLESI. In addition to coming in a wide array of stunning colors, the silicone material is made of premium material that prevents skin irritation. It's also waterproof and lightweight, so it'll never weigh you down during workouts. $10 at Amazon Time to get fancy : Ritche Top Grain Leather Watch Band Some people may think they have to leave their smartwatch at home when a formal occasion pops up on their calendar. That's no the case when you have a fancy leather band like this one from Ritche. You'll appreciate that this band adopts top-grain cowhide leather. What's more, the bottom layer has a reinforced matte lining that's soft and breathable. $19 at Amazon Double the elegance : TRUMiRR Solid Stainless Steel Band + Mesh Woven Band (2-Pack) If you're looking for something other than leather to meet your formal occasion needs, you'll want to consider this 2-pack of premium stainless steel bands. The metal band consists of a fine polish that contributes to the elegant look of the band. The mesh woven band features a woven technology for a sleek and luxurious look. $20 at Amazon Always durable : Barton Canvas Watch Band When durability is your top priority, you simply can't go wrong with this cotton canvas band from Barton. The unique embroidery adds a perfect blend of style and strength that makes your band fashionable and functional. Choose from an abundance of color options, like Army Green, Navy Blue, Khaki Tan, Crimson Red, and many more. $22 at Amazon Flexible and unique : Obligatoryy Pattern Printed Silicone Band (2-Pack) If you're looking to stand out, the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band for you is this unique pattern printed silicone band from Obligatory. You can opt for a two-pack, so you have more than one band to choose from. Some packs come with one solid band and one pattern band. There are also a few single-pack options if you only need one watch band. $12 at Amazon No more bulky buckles : Olytop Soft Stretch Breathable Band Perhaps you're tired of traditional watch bands with bulky buckles. These soft elastic bands from Olytop are an ideal solution. The comfortable stretchy material comes with a small adjuster for making changes to the size. This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band will fit most wrists that range from 5.5 to 10 inches. There are many vibrant color patterns to pick from. $9 at Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands: Pick your style

Regardless of your preferred style and material, it'll be a breeze to find a band for your Android smartwatch. If you owned the predecessor at some point and you still have some bands lying around, you might be able to put them to use. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 use 20mm bands. However, if you're ready to be out with the old and in with the new, you'll want to explore other options.

First, you'll need to determine what type of band you'll benefit from. Most people will buy this watch to take advantage of the premium health/fitness tracking, so a silicone sport band is a good choice. The Lerobo Soft Silicone Sports Band is the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band for breathability. The innovative air-hole design allows your skin to breathe freely while you exercise and go about your day. You'll always be comfortable and secure during workouts with this band.

When you need something more elegant and formal, the TRUMiRR Solid Stainless Steel Band + Mesh Woven Band may just catch your eye. You'll have a heavy-duty metal band as well as a slim and sleek mesh band. If you're looking to make a lasting impression with your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band, this is a great pick. Whether you're going casual or formal, you'll never be short on options!