If you're on AT&T, these are the hottest deals to keep an eye out for.

AT&T is one of the largest and most well-known carries in the United States, and as a result of this, you can often find some pretty sweet deals being offered. Whether you're in the market for new phones or television service, AT&T has something for just about everyone. Here are the top deals we recommend the most.

Get a new Samsung phone, get another one for free

Between the Galaxy S8/S8+, S8 Active, and Note 8, Samsung had a pretty incredible year for its smartphones in 2017. Samsung's handsets are never cheap, so to help out with this, AT&T is letting you get two of Samsung's latest for the price of one.

This deal is available for all of the phones mentioned above, and it means that if you buy one Galaxy Note 8, you can get another one at absolutely no extra cost. You'll need to purchase both phones through AT&T Next on monthly installment plans, but you'll receive a bill credit for one of the phones for a total of 30 months.

Buy one get one free for the LG V30

The LG V30 might not have gotten as much hype or attention as the Note 8 this year, but that doesn't mean it's a bad phone by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, the V30 is pretty darn great. The phone has a gorgeous design, features excellent dual rear cameras, and performance is top-notch.

Similar to the above Samsung deal, AT&T is letting customers order two LG V30s and then get a monthly bill credit to essentially make one of them free.

Get an LG K20 for free when purchased with AT&T Next

The LG K20 isn't nearly as powerful or exciting as the V30, but if you just need a smartphone that can handle the basics of calling, texting, light web browsing, and social media use, the K20 should serve you perfectly well.

AT&T usually sells the K20 for $120, but when purchased on monthly installment plans through AT&T Next, you can get it for absolutely nothing. The discount is applied via monthly bill credits like the other promotions mentioned here, and for the price of free, you'get getting a phone with a 5.3-inch 1280 x 720 HD display, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 8MP rear camera, removable 2,800 mAh battery, and Android Nougat.

Save $15 off per month on DIRECTV and get HBO for free

Along with its wireless service, AT&T also sells home phone, internet, and television packages as well. Because of this, you can often find some decent savings when bundling certain services together.

When signing up for an AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan, you can get $15 off per month of a DIRECTV or DIRECTV NOW package for life. With that discount, you can get DIRECTV NOW's base plan with 60+ live channels for just $20/month. As if that wasn't good enough, you'll also get HBO included for free (regularly $5/month through DIRECTV NOW).

Also, if you don't care about DIRECTV and just want HBO, you can sign up for the cheaper Unlimited Choice wireless plan and still get HBO for free.

