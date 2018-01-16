Scan and save all the important documents in your life without hassle.

As our technology becomes more and more integrated with the world around us, it becomes easy to forget that many important documents are still printed out on paper. Being able to easily scan and save your lease, receipts, or other important paperwork can ensure that you never lose a document again. Of course, there are tons of apps out there, so we've done the hard work for you and narrowed that list down to just a few suggestions.

These are our picks for the best document scanning apps on Android.

Adobe Scan

If you are already familiar with Adobe, then seeing this app on our list should make your eyes light up. While you can sign in like usual with Google or Facebook, you can also use your Adobe ID and it supports exporting documents to your Adobe account. The app is free and full of features that make it easy to scan your documents even if they aren't in the best shape ever.

Adobe Scan will automatically detect a document once you have the app open, and you can scan and save several documents in a batch to be edited and saved together. As far as features go you have access to a drag and drop cropping tool that lets you adjust what is saved, edit the color of the document, reorder documents in a batch and even reorient documents so they all face the same way.

Download: Adobe Scan(Free)

Office Lens

If you use Windows, then having an app that talks easily to OneDrive always makes things easier, and Office Lens is Microsoft's offering of a document scanning app. It's built to easily snap a photo of what you need and then save directly to OneNote or OneDrive.

Office Lens is really made to just snap a photo and quickly crop it, and it isn't really overflowing with options. It does scale photos taken from weird angles, and it has a few different modes depending on what you're scanning. This is a great option for anyone who is using Microsoft ecosystem to keep track of everything and is very simple and easy to use due to it's simplicity.

Download: Office Lens(Free)

Genius Scan

If having a clean and intuitive UI that gives you access to a few features without going overboard is what you're after, then it's Genius Scan that you should take a look at. The one flaw with Genius Scan is that to get access to the full sharing capabilities, you'll need to pony up $4.95 for a premium subscription.

If being able to fine tune everything about your scanned documents is the way you want to go, Genius Scan is an excellent option. You can separate documents into folders, name each document or folder, and even tag documents. This means you can have taxes from multiple years in different folders that can still be found by searching through your tagging system.

Download: Genius Scan(Free)

CamScanner

CamScanner delivers a gorgeous and intuitive UI and some serious features for fine tuning each scanned document that you save. To get access to everything it offers, you will need to look into a subscription, but most users will be able to easily get by with the free version.

When you scan a document, you can reorient and crop the image as you'd expect, but it's the editing features that make CamScanner shine. You've got five or six versions of the scanned document to choose from, including modes that lighten up the paper that was scanned to make it easier to read. You can also personally adjust the balance if you're trying to get everything to look perfect. Once you've saved documents, you can tag them, store them in folders, and share them with friends. You're also able to mark scanned documents and attach notes, which makes this a great app for students studying on the go!

Download: CamScanner(Free)

Do you use a document scanner or do you like to keep paper documents around?

Let us know in the comments below!