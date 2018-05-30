When the Fitbit Ionic first launched last September, the app selection was a bit barren. Big names like Starbucks, Pandora, and Strava were there, but there wasn't much of anything else. However, following a lot of developer support and the release of the excellent Versa, that's started to change.

If you own a Fitbit Versa or Ionic, these are the apps that deserve a place on your wrist.

Water Logged

It's beyond me why neither the Versa or Ionic have a built-in way of tracking your water intake throughout the day, but until then, developer Tyler Leonhardt has the best solution with Water Logged.

Water Logged works similarly to other water-tracking apps you can get on Fitbit OS, but it's proven to be the most reliable to-date. Upon opening the app, you've got quick shortcuts for adding 8, 16, and 32 fl oz to your intake (these amounts can be customized in the Fitbit app) as well as a + icon where you can manually add fl oz one at a time.

All of this data is synced to your Fitbit account, and unlike other apps I've tried, Water Logged continues to work day after day without running into sync issues or other bugs.

Plus, the pun with the name and app icon of a log floating in water kills me every single time.

Barcodes

One app that's available on the Versa and Ionic right out of the box is Starbucks. It works perfectly fine by allowing you to have your Starbucks card live on your wrist, but that's about all it does. Barcodes is a similar app, but it takes things a step further.

In addition to being able to store your Starbucks card on Barcodes, you can also add your gym membership, student ID, rewards card for the grocery store, and more. Up to five cards can be added, and you can assign each its own name and color to help distinguish what's what.

Fitbit Coach

This pick might seem like a copout considering it's installed on the Versa and Ionic out of the box, but I've absolutely loved using Fitbit Coach ever since I decided to give it a shot.

Fitbit Coach allows you to follow workout routines directly on your watch, and the three included with the Ionic are 7-Minute Workout, 10-Minute Abs, and Treasure Chest (a 15-minute chest-focused workout). You'll have to pay an annual subscription of $39.99 to access additional workouts, and in my opinion, it's more than worth it.

Philip Hue Lights

Although I control my Hue lights mainly my talking to the Google Assistant on my Pixel 2 or Google Home, there are times when I need to turn the lights on and off without waking up my fiance. Setting up the Hue app on the Versa and Ionic is simple as downloading it and pressing the button on your bridge, and once this is all done, it works rather nicely.

The app does take a second to load upon opening it, but it's still convenient for quickly turning lights on and off when your phone isn't nearby or you'd rather not use your voice. You can activate scenes, turn all of your lights on/off at once, and control individual bulbs.

Switchr

If you're a fan of IFTTT, Switchr is for you. Switchr ties into IFTTT Web Hooks and allows you to perform a variety of actions with just a simple button tap. IFTTT is compatible with a wide variety of services and connected gadgets, including the likes of iRobot, Jibo, LG appliances, Nest Cam, and more.

I personally use Switchr to connect to my Wemo devices, and this enables me to turn on the coffee pot first thing in the morning with just a couple taps on my watch.

Your choices

Did I miss any apps that you've been loving on your Versa or Ionic? Let me know what your favorites are down in the comments below!

