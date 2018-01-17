Eat healthier with a little help from these apps!

While subsisting off takeout and fast food might be fine for some people, there are definitely those of us who are hoping to start eating healthier in the new year. Whether you're just tired of feeling like crud from too much processed sugar, or you just want to keep a better eye on what you eat, this can be a task that's easier said than done. But thankfully there are apps out there that can help you achieve this feat without too much stress.

That's why we've put together the best apps to help you eat healthier in 2018!

Foodstand

If changing your eating habits means breaking your addiction to soda or candy, Foodstand is the app to take a peek at. It's built to bring you to a community of people who are also working on breaking similar habits, and lets you check in easily every day when completing challenges.

Foodstand aims to deliver a way to be more mindful of your food choices in order to live a healthier life. One of its main features is Challenges, which lets you check in each day that you complete — or abstain from — a goal. These include things like cutting out soda, having a distraction-free meal, or employing tactics to make sure that you don't overeat when you sit down for dinner.

If you're making new food choices with friends, then you can also connect with them in the app. You can post up comments on friends' public challenges to help keep each other on track, or keep all of your information private until you've gotten the hang of things.

Download: Foodstand (Free)

Thrive Market

One of the peskier parts of switching over your eating habits is trying to find the food that you're looking for. If you're looking for specific organic brands, or you are serious about sticking to that new Keto diet, Thrive Market can help you out. It's an organic marketplace that you can access right from your phone.

Thrive Market lets you easily search for specific brands of food, cleaning supplies, and more, as well as giving you some pretty hefty discounts if you use the app to order what you're searching for. You can also search by diet, which means only the foods you're looking for will pop up making it easier to stick to that diet when meal planning. The diet choice in search will also let you filter down to vegan or gluten-free options as well. This means if you have limited options you can easily find the food that you can safely eat without a hassle.

Download: Thrive Market (Free)

Is my food safe?

Whether you're trying to figure out if the meatloaf you made for dinner the other night is still edible, or you're experimenting with new foods, you want to be sure that what you are about to eat is safe. That's exactly what Is my food safe? aims to do.

You can access quizzes for better sanitation in the kitchen, look up how long leftovers will keep before going bad, and even see how long certain foods need to cook before being safe for eating. This is especially handy if you're just getting used to cooking for yourself, absolutely nobody wants accidental food poisoning from an undercooked sausage.

Download: Is my food safe? (Free)

Pepperplate

Just because you've made the choice to go ahead and start eating better doesn't necessarily mean that you have any idea what you're going to be cooking up. That's where Pepperplate comes in. You can add recipes, share them with friends, and access them no matter what device you're on making picking up the ingredients for dinner easier than ever.

While some of Pepperplate's basic features can be found in many other cooking apps, it's got a few tricks up its sleeve. Namely, the ability to scale a recipe to feed more — or fewer — people so that you have a better eye on portion control, as well as creating a schedule for your meals. This means you can do your meal planning for the whole month right in the app, and get it out of the way without having to constantly check back!

Download: Pepperplate (Free)

My Fitness Pal — Calorie Counter

If you're pairing your changing food choices with a workout plan or diet, then you may have very specific caloric needs. If keeping track of your calories is important to building healthier eating habits, then My Fitness Pal — Calorie Counter is the way to go.

You can input your daily calorie goals, use it as a food diary, and track exercise so that you have an accurate idea of how much you are taking in and how many calories are being burned in your daily routine. The search ability will also let you look up foods and check their nutritional facts before you decide to order when you're grabbing lunch on the run.

Download: My Fitness Pal — Calorie Counter (Free)

Are you eating healthy?

Trying to change your eating habits can seem like a seriously daunting task. These apps are by no means the end all be all of what is lurking out there on the Play Store, but they are a great way to get started and are specifically aimed to help you meet your goals. Is there an excellent app for eating healthy that we didn't mention here? Is your favorite on our list? Let us know in the comments below!