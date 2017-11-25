With Android Wear, you have tons of watch face options for your Huawei Watch 2!

The Huawei Watch 2 comes with a bunch of built-in watch faces, but they won't all be to your taste. The good thing about Android Wear, though, is the ability to load custom watch faces and complications with just a few taps! Here are our favorite apps for downloading free and paid watch faces — or, in some cases, to build your own!

Facer Watch Faces

When it comes to options for watch faces within a single app, nobody does it better than Facer. You've got two main options — you can browse through hundreds of watch face designs or create your own.

There are watch faces featuring everything from Garfield to Star Trek, and you can browse through the catalog by genre and style. If you find one that you like you'll be able to see a mockup of it in action to ensure that it's the right fit for you before downloading.

The Facer Creator, which allows you to make your own watch face, is also easy and fairly intuitive to use even if you've never done something like this before.

Download Facer (free w/ IAPs)

Pujie Black Android Wear Watch Face Designer

When it comes to serious control over what your watch face looks like without having to get too overly technical, Pujie Black does a great job. It offers 20 preset faces that you can choose from to create a completely custom design that takes advantage of Android Wear watches' OLED panels.

You get access to backgrounds, time styles, widgets, and more, and you can even build a customized watch hand if you prefer an analog look for your watch face. Highly recommended!

Download Pujie Black ($1.99)

WatchMaster

If you're less interested in building the perfect watch face and you'd prefer to just browse through a collection of fantastic prebuilt ones, Watchmaster ought to be your go-to. The Watchmaster app gives you access to over 100 different watch faces from various different designers.

New watch faces are added every month, with many of them staying free as part of sponsorships with popular design companies. Premium watch faces will cost you a few dollars. WatchMaster also lets you preview any watch face before downloading.

If you find that you can't pick just one, you can upgrade to WatchMaster Premium from inside the app, and get access to every watch face in the collection.

Download WatchMaster (free w/ IAPs)

Do you have a favorite?

While the Play Store has plenty of standalone watch face apps, finding an awesome collection makes it easier to swap between faces without taking up extra space on your phone for yet another app. These were our favorite apps for access to plenty of different watch faces, and the ability to customize different aspects. Is there another watch face collection that ought to be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!