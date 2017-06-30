Happy 150th birthday, Canada!

This weekend is extra special, as Canada celebrates its 150th year of confederation! There's so much to do and explore not only on July 1st but throughout the entire summer!

We've compiled some great apps to help you get the most out of this long weekend and the weekends to follow, along with a couple Canadian-made games that are also worth celebrating. Now get out there and explore our great nation!

Canada Day in the Capital

If you're planning to head down to Ottawa to celebrate Canada 150 in the nation's capital, download Canada Day in the Capital to help you plan out all the celebrations. Whether you're headed to Parliament Hill or other events throughout the weekend the app has all the information you'll need including schedules, maps, and a list of all the participating artists.

There's also an official photo filter for capturing your favorite moments. If you're fortunate enough to be in Ottawa on Canada Day, let this app guide you around town.

Download: Canada Day in the Capital (Free)





Parks Canada — National App

Canada is rich with natural resources, including our network of national parks that span from coast to coast. To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, every Canadian has been granted free access to those parks — Parks Canada has been handing out vehicle passes like candy at a parade.

Interested in learning more about the National Parks in your province or elsewhere? Check out Parks Canada's app for Android, which not only helps you discover some of Canada's hidden gems but also includes a section for upcoming events related to Canada's 150th.

Download: Parks Canada app (Free)





Parks Canada Learn to Camp

Building off the previous app, if you're interested in taking advantage of the free parks pass this summer but have never gone camping before, Parks Canada has you covered with its Learn to Camp app.

Preparation and planning are key for a successful camping trip, but it's surprisingly easy to forget to pack some essentials. This app features a guide of camping basics, recipes for cooking meals on a camp stove or campfire, as well as a checklist to confirm you've got everything you need before you head out of the city.

Download: Parks Canada Learn to Camp (Free)





CFL Mobile

It's football season in Canada! Yes, the 2017 CFL season is just getting underway, and the CFL Mobile app is the best way to follow your favorite team when you're not able to make it down to the stadium.

The CFL Mobile app is your one-stop for the latest news, scores, stats, and video including highlights, recaps, and interviews with CFL players and coaches. Unable to watch the game? Follow along on your phone with the Live Game Tracker. I know I'll be watching the Canada Day match up between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Go Bombers!

Download: CFL Mobile (Free)





How Canadian are you, eh?

Canada has a rich, 150 years of history — how knowledgable are you?

Developed by the Department of Citizenship and Immigration, this quiz will test you with 20 questions relating to Canada's history. While it's not really a contest to see who's more Canadian, it's a fun way to quiz your friends and family.

Download: How Canadian are you, eh? (Free)





Alto's Adventure

Fact: Alto's Adventure is one of the best games you'll find on Android.

Also a fact: Alto's Adventure was entirely developed and published by Canadian teams.

While it might see odd to recommend a snowboarding game right as summer is kicking off in earnest (snow is the last thing any of us want to be thinking about right now), it still holds up two years on and is a great option

Download: Alto's Adventure (Free)

Tom Clancy's ShadowBreak

At E3, Ubisoft Montreal unveiled a couple of new games for Android, Tom Clancy's ShadowBreak and South Park: Phone Destroyer. While they haven't been officially released yet, Ubisoft has soft launched the games in Canada!

I've highlighted ShadowBreak in particular because it's really well done and also topical to Canada, with the recent news of a the Canadian sniper who saved lives with a world record shot of over 3km. The game is a mix between first-person shooter and an arena battle game like Clash Royale, and you can play it exclusively with other Canadians for the time being!

Download: Tom Clancy's ShadowBreak (Free w/IAPs)