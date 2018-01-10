New year, new habits, new you.

Trying to build yourself better habits isn't always an easy process. It's easy to forget or lose motivation halfway to your goals. Of course that's unless you've got a decent app in your pocket that makes it easier to remind yourself to stick to that resolution. If you aren't sure what apps will work, have no fear. We've done the work for you.

We've got the best habit building apps on Android for you right here!

Google Calendar

When it comes to trying to build a new habit, one of the most difficult parts can just be remembering to try and fit it into your schedule every day. If you're trying to figure out how to fit in time at the gym each day, or where to cram in 20 minutes for yoga when your schedule already seems fit to burst, then your salvation may come from an unlikely place: Google Calendar.

You can add recurring events to your calendar and tell it roughly what time of day you want to do it, then the app will automatically find a place to fit it into your schedule. If you swear by Google Calendar already, then you'll be able to rest easy when you get an alert telling you it's time for that new habit you're trying to work into your routine that you aren't missing something else important.

Download: Google Calendar (Free)

Habitica

Trying to motivate yourself into building new or better habits isn't always as easy as you'd hope it might be. One way humans do make progress is by making and hitting goals, and that's where Habitica comes in, trying to gamify habit making. You'll make an avatar, fulfill a variety of tasks, and level up as you go.

When you get started, you'll input the tasks and goals that you have for yourself, including those new habits you want to build. It literally turns the dreaded task of building a habit into something that is fun and that you want to check in on.

Download: Habitica (Free)

Loop Habit Tracker

For some people, the best way to build new habits is by tracking behavior and monitoring it as the days go by. If that's what you're looking for in an app, then Loop Habit Tracker is the one to take a peek at.

You're able to load up all of the habits that you want to keep an eye on, and then check in each day to see your streaks grow as you build those habits. Once you've started to build a patter, you'll get access to some awesome analytics that let you see where you're succeeding and where you're failing. This app is open source, 100% free, and perfect for the folks who like to track their habits as they build them.

Download: Habit Tracker (Free)

Are you keeping track?

Whether you're trying to break bad habits you already have or you're trying to make new strides by building better habits, there is an app out there that can help you get the job done. From calendars to habit trackers, you've got options when it comes to getting some help in making positive changes in the New Year. Are you using an app to keep to New Year's resolutions or make new habits? Let us know about it in the comments below!