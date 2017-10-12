You're going to want to install these.
It's a new day for Android Wear. Apps are no longer sidecar-style programs that share data back and forth from your phone. Instead, the apps are installed directly on the watch and run completely independently of the phone. This means apps need to be able to do everything on the watch, so design and functionality matter more than ever. Here's a look at the Android Wear apps that work best in this new 2.0 world!
Note: This list will be constantly updated with new great Android Wear 2.0 apps when they're made available!
CityMapper
CityMapper is the ultimate transit app. With offline maps and real-time departure listings, you'll be able to go anywhere and get there using any means you like — bus, subway, train, ferry, taxi, car share, bike share and walking are all covered.
Covering a long list of cities on six continents, CityMapper is great for travelers as well as locals. It's also a stand-alone Android Wear 2 optimized app so you can leave your phone at home or in your bag. That explains the Editor's Choice award in Google Play and the placement on the Best Apps of 2017 list!
LookBehind for Android Wear
Your phone has a camera and your watch has a pretty nice display. Pair the two together and you have a remote camera you can view from your wrist.
With LookBehind you have full control over your phone's camera, including zooming, rotation, and flash. It even shows the phone's battery level so you know if you need to plug things in. the app costs $0.99, but it's totally worth it!
Google Fit
Google Fit has received a substantial update with Android Wear 2.0, and it's great for everything from basic daily step tracking up to runs and gym workouts. The interface is very well situated to show you snippets of information on the small watch, then give you deeper looks at everything in the Fit app on your phone.
After using the new Fit it's clear to see why Google is so proud to promote it in Android Wear 2.0.
Recordr
It doesn't matter if you need to take a quick note for yourself or you'd like to document something discretely, the ability to use the microphone on your wrist can be powerful.
The Recordr app makes it super easy to grab audio, and when it's recorded you can keep it on the phone or quickly transfer it to the watch in case you need to share or push to Drive.
Google Keep
The ability to quickly check off boxes in Keep is not only great for feeling productive, it's a solid reminder system that doesn't require a calendar.
As great as Keep can be on the phone, on the wrist you get a quick glance at lists when the Always-On display is enabled and plenty of space to check off boxes when you're mobile.
Facebook Messenger
This app is one of the few set up to act as an advanced receiver instead of a smaller version of the app. Instead of the full Facebook Messenger experience, this watch app shows up as a normal notification but gives you more options when responding to people hitting you up on Facebook.
The only downside here is you get a Messenger icon taking up space in your drawer that doesn't actually do anything, but that's a small price to pay for more Messenger features.
Find my Parked Car
Finding your car in a big parking lot has never been easier with GPS on your phone, and the only way that can happen faster or more conveniently is from your watch!
This setup is simple and leaves little to the imagination. Drop a pin to mark your parked car, and if you're far enough away that you need GPS there's a button to throw you immediately into Google Maps for navigation.
Update October 2017: Added more great apps to our list!

When will it be available for update
That is grade A comment.
Definitive! Lol!
Fit and Keep maybe, but I'm sure FB messenger is a battery drain.
So you don't know, you are just guessing.
Well since these watches and the software are barely rolling out, does anyone know?
I now FB messenger drained the battery on my S6 and other devives, so I don't use it anymore.
Maybe a silly question. But for example using Google keep or reminder... Is my stuff sent to the cloud or can I keep it on watch only or watch and phone only?
I like the idea of a few key apps on my watch bit don't want them in my Google account and cloud.
I would LOVE to understand what stays local and what does not with the android wear experience.
It's Google, all goes to the cloud!
Is this the so-called "Nexus" watch that was reported months ago? It looks a lot like it to me.
Strava for AW2.0 is now available and would make a good addition to this list.
The only one of those I'd make any use of is Fit. Except that in my experience Fit is pretty sucky as a fitness tracker, so I guess I wouldn't use any of them. And even if I thought they were all great, they're not $300 worth of great.
So I got the LG Watch Sport (which has Wear 2.0 on it) delivered yesterday, and according to the web version of the Play store, Google Keep is NOT compatible with the LG Watch Sport. Huh?? I also can't find it when searching the Play store directly from the watch. Anyone else having the same experience? Or get Keep working on a different Wear 2.0 watch?
I'd also love to get Hangouts working on it, but it appears that isn't compatible either. It'd be perfect if I could have a standalone version of that for sending SMS and Hangouts messages without being tethered to my phone.