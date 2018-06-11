Living on the bleeding edge of Google's Android

This phone comes in two different sizes, standard and XL, and they look very different from one another. The standard Pixel 2 has great big bezels on the top and bottom, looking almost like a phone from a previous generation. The Pixel 2 XL has a more modern design with a taller display and much smaller bezels, but still, a noticeable forehead and chin compared to some of its notch-laden competition.

Where most manufacturers have opted to move phone speakers from the front of the phone to the bottom, Google's Pixel phones exist as one of the few left where you can get quality audio pointed right at your face when you're listening to music or watching a video. No need to cup your hand to point the audio at you, and no concern that you'll be covering the speaker when playing a game. The trade-off for this design choice, obviously, is you have speakers on the front of your phone instead of that all-display experience. While it will soon be possible to hide sensors under the display, you can't really do the same with speakers.

Not only do you get a quality speaker situation with these phones, Google's Pixel 2 series is where you want to be for the best of Android software straight from Google with the latest features as soon as they are announced. On top of that, these phones are packing some of the best cameras in any phone ever, so you're guaranteed to have a blast no matter which one you go with.