Best overall LG V20 See at AT&T See at Verizon See at Sprint See at T-Mobile See at B&H Photo The V20 is now a year old, and is no longer LG's top-of-the-line smartphone, but it's still quite good. With plenty of power, including a Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, along with awesome camera and audio features, the V20 delivers in spades. What's more: it's the only remaining high-end phone with a removeable battery. The back metal cover is easily removed, and the battery replaced in a snap. And because LG sells verified replacements, you can rest safe knowing that it is safe, and charged quickly, either inside the phone itself or through an optional external charger. Bottom line: The V20 is still a great smartphone, and it's definitely the best choice for someone looking at buying a high-end device with a replaceable battery. One more thing: The V20 can shoot 4K video with SteadyShot 2.0, which keeps tracking and panning ultra-smooth. Of course, 4K video uses a lot of battery, which is where a second cell, and a tripod, could come in handy.

Why the LG V20 is best

A big phone that can last two or more days

If you're buying a phone with a removable battery, you likely know exactly why — because you don't like the new trend towards sealed devices and the potential issues they cause.

The LG V20 has a 3,200mAh battery on its own, but the fact that the battery cell can easily be replaced with another fully-charged equivalent negates the need for fast charging. That the V20 still supports fast charging through its USB-C port is an added bonus, because it means you don't necessarily need an external charger for the second battery. Just plug it in for an hour to top it up to 80% or so, and put back the primary cell, and you're good to go.

Aside from battery life, the V20 is an amazing phone, with a unique Second Screen experience, Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and all the specs you could want from a top-tier phone.





Best for less Moto G5 See at Amazon The Moto G5 is one of the best budget devices you can buy, with a sparking 1080p display, a front-facing fingerprint sensor, and plenty of excellent software features. But it's also one of the few devices at any price you can buy with a removable battery. The 2800mAh cell comes right out after you pop off the metal and plastic back, and a replacement can be purchased from eBay (it uses the same GK40 cell as the Moto G4 Play). Bottom line: The Moto G5 is an excellent phone on its own, but if you want to carry around a replacement battery, it's tops. One more thing: If you'd rather not bother with a second battery, the Moto E4 Plus is just as good and has a 5000mAh internal battery.

Conclusion

The V20 is the best phone with a removable battery you can buy right now. LG has moved away from the design with the V30, but it's still possible to get the still-excellent V20, and likely for less than you could a few months ago.