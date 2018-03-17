Game on. The 2018 NCAA Tournament (that's college men's basketball, in case you're not into such things) is underway. That means countless work hours lost over the next couple weeks, but specifically in these early days as we all pore over our brackets, hoping to avoid the bust and advance to the next round. Sadly, we don't all have televisions in our offices. But seeing as how this is 2018, there's more than one way to keep up with the tourney. A trusty web browser is one, of course. But you're on the go. That's where these handy Android apps come in.

theScore

theScore is a longtime sports staple on Android. Follow leagues, teams and even individual players. You'll get real time updates on scores, stats and news, and the ability to fine tune and personalize that feed. It's got a dedicated tournament section, with a smartly designed sort of bracket that's using Android design guidelines instead of the sort of pan-and-zoom thing you'll find elsewhere. It's really well done. The app is ad-supported, but it's also one of those apps that can very well stick around once you try it. So try it. Download theScore (free) NCAA March Madness Live

This one's the official app from the folks putting on the tournament, so you know it's good. It's also very much sponsored by AT&T, Capital One and Infiniti, so you'll be subjected to ads from those three throughout. But if you've got a cable subscription this is a great way to watch all the games live. And with Chromecast support built in, you can stream to a larger TV or monitor if you're not in the same room as your cable box. Plus there are scores, info on every team in the tourney, and the ability to keep up with your bracket, at least until it gets busted. Download NCAA March Madness Live (free) ESPN Tournament Challenge

This one's less about following the tournament and more about a bracket challenge. Specifically, if you're playing with ESPN's brackets. (If you're not, just move on.) You can follow up to 25 brackets and get alerts on the latest news. You also get access to Bracketcast which allows you to see how upsets or underdogs have affected your own brackets. Following scores is fairly simply, but the app also is (unsurprisingly) pretty ad-heavy. Download ESPN Tournament Challenge (free) CBS Sports