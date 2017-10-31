Android has a ton of ways to browse the web, but it's up to you to choose which works best for your needs.

We use our phones for so much more than simply browsing the web that you might not bother looking into the plethora of web browsers available in the Google Play Store.

The default web browser for most Android phones is good ol' reliable Chrome. If you frequently use other Google services like YouTube and Google Drive it's the natural pick. But you do have other options.

There are some truly impressive browser options out there for Android users to enjoy, whether you find Chrome is lacking some features you like or simply want to see what else is available. Here are the best alternatives to Chrome for Android!

Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is an iconic web browser for PC and Mac used by hundreds of millions of people around the world. The Android app delivers most of the features that make the desktop version so popular along with a very familiar look and feel.

The homepage is convenient and a great launching point with tabs for your top-visited sites, bookmarks, and your recent history, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying your favorite sites. The browsing interface layout is quite similar to Chrome, with the navbar located at the top of the screen. It's quick to manage and open tabs, including Private Browsing tabs with tracking protection that ensures your browsing history is kept private.

Add-ons are another popular Firefox feature and they're available for the mobile version, too. This is where you can find ad-blockers, password managers, and themes to customize your browsing experience further. You're also able to use your Firefox account to sync open tabs from your desktop to your smartphone or tablet. Basically, if you use Firefox on your computer, Mozilla has made it pretty convenient to use it on your phone, too.

Download: Mozilla Firefox for Android (Free)

Opera

Opera, for a time, was the darling alternative web browser for many thanks to its sleek design and ease of use. The good news is that it's still pretty great, with a focus on delivering a smart news feed with customizable channels.

The interface is light and easy to use features such as built-in ad blocking, and a data-saving mode for faster browsing on slower networks. You're always able to zoom in on any page, and Opera will intelligently fit the text to your screen with text wrap. If your main concern is saving data, you may want to check out Opera Mini which is optimized to let you do more with less data.

Download: Opera browser for Android (Free)

CM Browser

This browser is the product of Cheetah Mobile who makes a top-rated antivirus app for Android.

What sets CM Browser apart? Well, it's pretty fast and lightweight (like a cheetah!) and has a lot of good features like active ad blocking, a conveniently located navigation bar, quick access to flip on night mode. Because it's developed by an anti-virus company, it will also warn you of all potentially fraudulent or malicious websites in real time. You'll also get download protection for any APK files you may download outside the Google Play Store.

Download: CM Broswer (Free)

Microsoft Edge

Emerging from the ashes of Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge is the new hotness for web browsing on PC. Currently available as a pre-release beta in the Google Store, it's shaping up to be a pretty decent alternative to Chrome

It's nice having the navigation buttons at the bottom, especially using taller screens, making it much easier to open new tabs and quickly add articles to your reading list. But the biggest perk here comes if you're also using Edge on your PC. Anchoring that navigation bar is is that you can easily switch over between browsing on your phone to your PC

Microsoft Edge for Android is still in late beta, but it's still worth checking out.

Download: Microsoft Edge BETA (Free)

Chrome Beta

Speaking of betas, there's a separate app for the beta version of Chrome you can download and use in lieu of the stock version that came with your phone.

It's where Google will test out the latest features that might be coming to the official app. It's a solid option for those who enjoy the beta testing process and the occasional bugs that go along with it.

Download: Chrome Beta (Free)

What do you use?

Have any opinions on the browsers we've highlighted? Do you use a different browser that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments!