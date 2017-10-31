Android has a ton of ways to browse the web, but it's up to you to choose which works best for your needs.
We use our phones for so much more than simply browsing the web that you might not bother looking into the plethora of web browsers available in the Google Play Store.
The default web browser for most Android phones is good ol' reliable Chrome. If you frequently use other Google services like YouTube and Google Drive it's the natural pick. But you do have other options.
There are some truly impressive browser options out there for Android users to enjoy, whether you find Chrome is lacking some features you like or simply want to see what else is available. Here are the best alternatives to Chrome for Android!
Firefox
Mozilla Firefox is an iconic web browser for PC and Mac used by hundreds of millions of people around the world. The Android app delivers most of the features that make the desktop version so popular along with a very familiar look and feel.
The homepage is convenient and a great launching point with tabs for your top-visited sites, bookmarks, and your recent history, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying your favorite sites. The browsing interface layout is quite similar to Chrome, with the navbar located at the top of the screen. It's quick to manage and open tabs, including Private Browsing tabs with tracking protection that ensures your browsing history is kept private.
Add-ons are another popular Firefox feature and they're available for the mobile version, too. This is where you can find ad-blockers, password managers, and themes to customize your browsing experience further. You're also able to use your Firefox account to sync open tabs from your desktop to your smartphone or tablet. Basically, if you use Firefox on your computer, Mozilla has made it pretty convenient to use it on your phone, too.
Download: Mozilla Firefox for Android (Free)
Opera
Opera, for a time, was the darling alternative web browser for many thanks to its sleek design and ease of use. The good news is that it's still pretty great, with a focus on delivering a smart news feed with customizable channels.
The interface is light and easy to use features such as built-in ad blocking, and a data-saving mode for faster browsing on slower networks. You're always able to zoom in on any page, and Opera will intelligently fit the text to your screen with text wrap. If your main concern is saving data, you may want to check out Opera Mini which is optimized to let you do more with less data.
Download: Opera browser for Android (Free)
CM Browser
This browser is the product of Cheetah Mobile who makes a top-rated antivirus app for Android.
What sets CM Browser apart? Well, it's pretty fast and lightweight (like a cheetah!) and has a lot of good features like active ad blocking, a conveniently located navigation bar, quick access to flip on night mode. Because it's developed by an anti-virus company, it will also warn you of all potentially fraudulent or malicious websites in real time. You'll also get download protection for any APK files you may download outside the Google Play Store.
Microsoft Edge
Emerging from the ashes of Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge is the new hotness for web browsing on PC. Currently available as a pre-release beta in the Google Store, it's shaping up to be a pretty decent alternative to Chrome
It's nice having the navigation buttons at the bottom, especially using taller screens, making it much easier to open new tabs and quickly add articles to your reading list. But the biggest perk here comes if you're also using Edge on your PC. Anchoring that navigation bar is is that you can easily switch over between browsing on your phone to your PC
Microsoft Edge for Android is still in late beta, but it's still worth checking out.
Download: Microsoft Edge BETA (Free)
Chrome Beta
Speaking of betas, there's a separate app for the beta version of Chrome you can download and use in lieu of the stock version that came with your phone.
It's where Google will test out the latest features that might be coming to the official app. It's a solid option for those who enjoy the beta testing process and the occasional bugs that go along with it.
What do you use?
Have any opinions on the browsers we've highlighted? Do you use a different browser that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Best Android Browsers
Sorry but Samsung Browser is better than all listed above in every way, its not an opinion, its a fact. Just use the browser and you will immediately see, dont even need to explain.
My favorite used to be Dolphin, but Samsung browser has gotten so much better I've switched.
Nah, used it then immediately uninstalled it and went back to Edge.
you might want to try explaining though, because many people won't simply just use it. you need to give them a reason to use it. you sound like a fake review unfortunately. not saying you are a fake review, just simply that you'll have the same effectiveness as one.
I was just about to say that. It is definitely the best browser for Android.
Nice list but I'm surprised to see that Samsung Browser isn't here but Edge is. Very interesting.
I used to love Opera Mini but the Samsung Browser has changed that for me lol.
CM Browser...
welp, I still use Firefox although it isn't as snappy as it used to be but I still really prefer it on a tablet.
Was a long time Chrome use your but when Samsung release their browser for Nexus and pixel phones I started using that and now then on beta
Samsung browser has been my recent go-to. Significantly better than I wanted it to be since I loved using the Chrome browser, but I've switched and won't be going back anytime soon.
I downloaded the Edge beta. I'm pleasantly surprised! I really like the "continue on PC" feature, although it's probably a little less intuitive than just having all my recent tabs available from the history window on Chrome. It is light and fast and I love the nav buttons on the bottom.
I am a fan of Puffin. Mainly because I can set it to default to Desktop Version of website. A few of the sites I use, I cant stand the mobile version. Especially when using a tablet, the screen is big enough that I prefer the desktop version of a website. Chrome and others can do this, but you have to click the check box in settings each time. Puffin you can set it to default.
Ghostery and Firefox Focus.
And best one missing
Samsung internet browser - fast with adblock adblock
Via Browser - fast, adblock, bottom urlbar option, many customization.
Hey! Nice to see someone using Via too! Although not my main browser because it doesn't automatically reload unclosed tabs upon reopening. I found it to be perfect for opening Google feed articles.
Interesting to see all of the Samsung Browser love...makes me want to try it. Can't get away from Chrome because I like how it syncs across devices.
There's a Chrome Extension that will sync your bookmarks and history to your phone
Its not 100% Perfect but for mobile browsing and not losing your data works great, Does what you want it to do.
Excellent...will give it a shot.
Believe it is called "Samsung Internet" in the chrome store
Brave
Brave is Chrome with some light ad blocking built in without the benefit of it syncing with your PC Chrome browser.
used to be a Chrome Head,
Ever since they added the plug in to let them play nice been using Samsung Brower, Works like a dream
Samsung Internet +1
Fire fox is the No #1 Fire fox works really good.
LMAO @ (besides Chrome)
Didn't even bother to read the article when I see crap like this.
No continue on PC, no reading mode and all controls are at the top
I use chrome mostly because I use it on my pc and passwords and bookmarks are sync'd. Not sure why Chrome eliminated the zoom to fit page feature. Now, only Opera has it so I switch over to that to read sites with tiny text.
What?! Where is Samsung's browser. It's second only to Chrome, in my opinion, and certainly deserves a place on this list ahead of Edge.
My favourite browsers are three , chrome , Samsung internet , Microsoft edge . Because they work seemlesly across the multiple devices .
Add me to the list of people backing the Samsung Browser. It's available for all Android devices not just Samsung. I even use it on my LG to tablet. After that it is Firefox Focus and Microsoft's Edge.
Samsung Internet browser is the best
First, I'll pitch in saying that Samsung Browser should be there. Now that's it available for all devices, it's definitely one to try out!
Second, why do people on this website keep recommending ANYTHING made my Cheetah Mobile. Their crapware full of intrusive adware is well documented. CM has been forever banned for me and they shouldn't be publicized by any means, at least to help people protect themselves from that kind of crooked company.
I'm currently using the Samsung browser, quite nice.
firefox is just the, the boss out there in that crippled bunch ( edge,nonames ,opera...)
none of them is close to functionality or customization(looks) of mozilla
long live mozilla firefox nonprofit inc