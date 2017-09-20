When privacy and malware-blocking matter more than ever.

A lot of people want to use their phone to look at online porn. According to Pornhub's statistics, 72% of their total traffic (SFW Pornhub stats and press blog link) comes from mobile devices. And since Pornhub is listed as the 44th most popular site on the internet, that's a lot.

We don't judge here. What we want is for you to get the most out of your phone, whether that be fantasy football or porn. With that in mind, let's talk about the best Android browser for porn.

Firefox Focus

Firefox Focus is the best Android browser to use to watch pornography on your phone. But best is very subjective here, as it is in all things.

The reasoning behind this pick is that if we're going to pick one app as best, it has to do two things better than the rest: block potentially malicious ads and leave no trace of what it was used for. By default, most online ad networks and tracking services are blocked when using Focus. The same blocking features are available in the regular version of Firefox, as well as extensions and plug-ins for a wide range of other browsers. But by doing this automatically, users won't have to worry about any configuration or setup to make sure they are blocking bad ads and cookies.

Erasing all trace of a browsing session is also dead simple. There is a button in the bottom right corner of the app, and with a single tap, you can erase your browsing history, cookies, web logins, and any text you entered any time during a browsing session.

Firefox Focus is pre-configured to block malicious content.

In addition, Firefox Focus also has no sync abilities and won't save bookmarks, which is a plus at a pure privacy level. Many other browsers claim to have a private mode, even Chrome. But a dedicated app with no way to talk to other apps means there is no way you can mistakenly add a bookmark or save a web search that can be seen in another browsing session.

There's also a level of trust to be considered. I believe Google or Samsung or LG or any other company when they make a clear distinction of the things they do not monitor, but Mozilla, the company behind Firefox, has a track record of not only honoring our privacy but also advocating for it.

These things were all factored into our choice, and Firefox Focus is the best browser to use when watching porn on your Android.

Download Firefox Focus from Google Play (free)

The 'Must-Have' features

Firefox Focus isn't going to be a choice for everyone. It's a very bare-bones affair, with no tabbed browsing, no bookmarks, no way to save web logins, and none of the other extras many love to see in a web browser. You can set Focus as your default web browser, but you probably won't. Being lean and blocking all the extra web traffic that ads can bring makes it fast and efficient, but with none of the convenience options we're used to having it would be a chore to use full-time. The lack of these features also means it won't be a part-time choice for a lot of people as well. Even when watching porn.

The things that make Firefox Focus private and secure also make in a chore for everyday use.

If you're going to use a different browser, make sure you can do a few things. First and foremost, make sure you can use it without leaving any trace of where you visited, when you visited, what you typed, and where you went next. This means no local history and no tracking cookies or services are left behind, even if they are used while you're browsing. Small files that tell a website operator information about your web usage can paint a profile which also lasts between sessions if those tracking cookies aren't erased properly.

Second, you need a way to block ads and scripts. Not because ads suck (and yes, we know even "good" ads can be horrible sometimes) but because porn sites have been known to use ad networks that distribute malware.

Even regular ads can be a bother, but malicious porn ads can actually be harmful.

Nobody is surprised when they hear about a legitimate ad company having a piece of malware make it through the screening process. No watchdog system is perfect. But we're talking about ads that aren't checked for content here. Websites make a lot more money by using this type of ad network, and malware authors know the system and where to buy advertising space. While you're not going to find a bad ad that can install an app or root your phone. You will find ads that corrupt your home page, hijack your web searches, and place bookmarks all over your home screen. You'll also see popups trying to trick you by claiming you are already infected with malware. Unfortunately, the only way to be safe is to block as many ads and scripts as possible.

The last thing to consider is who makes the browser you want to use. You can block everything, clean all your data when you're finished, and be extra careful not to bookmark a page or save a login. But you can't prevent the company who made the browser from collecting information while you're using it. As mentioned above, I trust Google, Samsung, and other well-known names when they specifically spell out what data they do and do not collect. But not enough to use Chrome's Incognito mode or Samsung's private browsing or a product from any company who makes collecting your data into a business. I also suggest you don't, either. Not when there are alternatives from other companies who don't turn your data into a profit.

One more thing

After you've considered all this, the final step to go the extra mile is to use a VPN service. Your web browser can keep a website or a tracking cookie from gathering most information, but it can't keep the site you visit and the company who supplies your internet connection from seeing your IP address. Anonymized connection logs from a single IP address aren't necessarily damning, but they have been used by the entertainment industry to contact, and in some cases prosecute, people who illegally download music and movies.

Using any type of proxy means the website sees a connection from the proxy's IP address, and your ISP sees a connection to a proxy server IP address. This also kills the hopes of any company who wanted to track your online habits, which makes spending a few dollars a month on a reputable VPN company well worth it.

Like we said at the top of the article, we just want to help make sure you're safe and private when you think you're safe and private. Being informed makes you the type of person malware authors and online spammers hate. And that's a good thing.

We can't use every single web browser ever written for Android. If you have a favorite you use when you need some privacy or are worried about malware, tell everyone! Taking a minute in the comments to share your configuration makes the whole discussion better.