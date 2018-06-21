Microsoft didn't just discontinue Groove Music Pass; they're also retiring Groove Music on iOS and Android later this year. Users that prefer purchasing music, storing it on the cloud, and streaming it to their devices will have to look elsewhere to get their music fix. Luckily, there are a number of apps for Android that allow you to stream music directly from OneDrive. As a bonus, each of these also works with other popular cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive, so you aren't locked into one cloud provider. Cloudbeats

Cloudbeats is a simple music streaming app that lets you use OneDrive or other cloud services a source for music. The interface is a bit boxy, but it works well and supports music, audiobooks, and playlists. If you upgrade to the pro version, you can use Cloudbeats with Chromecast and download tracks. Cloudbeats is available on both iOS and Android. There are free or lite versions depending on your operating system, but to remove ads and get all of its features you'll have to upgrade for $4.99. See in Google Play Store CloudPlayer

CloudPlayer is my favorite app off of this list. The interface is excellent, it automatically detected all of my music and album artwork, and it supports downloading or streaming music. It also supports multiple clouds very well so you can take music from multiple sources. The app supports Chromecast, Android Auto, and Wear OS, so there are plenty of ways to listen to your music through the app. CloudPlayer is available on Android devices. It has a free version, but to get premium features like cloud streaming and casting support you'll have to upgrade for $7.99. You can try premium features for free for 30 days to help you decide if it's worth the price. See CloudPlayer in Google Play StoreSee CloudPlayer Platinum in Google Play Store OneDrive Music is still alive