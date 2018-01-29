Stay informed during the Winter Olympics!

On February 9, 2018, the world is going to turn its eyes to PyeongChang, South Korea where the Winter Olympics are going to be held. You know what that means: 15 winter sports, including everything from figure skating to alpine skiing. If you want to keep track of everything going on, then having the right app is key.

These are the best apps for following your favorite teams and all the action in PyeongChang

The Olympics - Official App

If you want the best overview of everything the Olympics has to offer, both in 2018 and in the future, then the Official Olympics app from the IOC is what you'll want to check out. The main page gives you all of the latest news, even when it isn't time for the games themselves. You can view results, see which countries are competing, check out photos and videos from during the competition, and even shop for official Olympics gear.

It aims to be your all-in-one spot for the best information about the Olympics, no matter what you're interested in checking out. One of the few things it doesn't include is streaming of the games themselves, although highlights are uploaded after the fact.

Download: The Olympics - Official App (Free)

NBC News

As in 2016 with the Rio Summer Olympics, the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics are being covered exhaustively by NBC News. This means that you can use the NBC app to get access to tons of awesome coverage as it comes in.

This generally includes things like the opening ceremony, coverage of the biggest sports, clips from behind the scenes, and of course sportscasters on-site at the games, taking everything in from the sidelines. If you like to catch up after the fact, the video coverage is a great way to do it.

Download: NBC News (Free)

PyeongChang 2018

The PyeonCchang 2018 app is the official standalone app for the Olympics this year, and to kick off, it's available in five languages. For those who like to follow the Olympics closely, this is the best companion you could ask for. It's already counting down the days until the Olympics properly kick off, and has tons of information down to the current weather conditions on the ground.

When you first set up the app, you'll need to choose your preferred language and time before deciding what kind of notifications you want the app to send you. Once you're into the app, you can check out recent news, find your favorite events on the schedule, take a look at the different venues, and plenty more to boot. There is even a special section if you're going to be a spectator in person, including the ability to buy tickets and view accommodations.

This app does ask for location and storage permissions, but that's for filtered content if you're actually at the games or abroad, and it only stores your photos and preferences in its own folder.

Download: PyeongChang 2018 (Free)

Team USA

If you're cheering on Team USA at the Winter Olympics then you're in luck: the Team USA app is especially for American fans! The Team USA app focuses solely on news and accomplishments of America's Olympic team as it competes.

You can look up specific athletes, view photos and videos, check on upcoming events, and even view their social media feeds. It's for the folks who are all-in for Team USA and want every smidgen of intel they can get their hands on.

Download: Team USA(Free)

Olympic Channel

When it comes to seeing everything going on at the Olympics in PyeongChang this February, the Olympic Channel is the app to check out. Its content is separated into Features, Events, News, and TV, and there is tons of content here to feast your eyes upon.

You can view the full upcoming Olympic schedule so that you don't miss an important match, see all kinds of awesome news as it rolls in, check out events while they're happening, and even get feature-length stories on all sorts of things that are Olympics-related both for 2018 and years past.

Download: The Olympic Channel (Free)

Will you be watching?

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics are nearly here, and you know what that means: Amazing athletes from all over the world coming together to compete against one another in the snowiest of conditions. Are you excited for the Winter Olympics? Will you be watching? Let me know about it by dropping a comment below!