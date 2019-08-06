Best Android Apps for College Students Android Central 2019

College is exciting, crazy, and a little scary. The road has a lot of twists and turns, bumps, hurdles, and a few slides along the way. Here are a dozen apps to help you through each part of your college career and get to the other side, ready to conquer the world.

A bit more on college apps

Honestly, we could tag most of these apps as a favorite because they all work to help you succeed in college differently. But we've picked Any.do as our top app because it is the best place to get started. This app keeps notes and daily tasks organized with checklists and color-coded tags. You can set reminders, like when assignments are due, or check out a book from the library, and add thoughts about what you're studying in class. You can add to-dos vocally by enabling the Google Assistant or Amazon Echo sync feature. Any.do can be used on your PC, too, and easily syncs across all your devices.

Evernote is a great daily planner, task reminder, and note organizer that's used by thousands of people. However, many long-time customers have started jumping ship because it has become buggy since its last update. While we love Evernote and all its features, we don't want to recommend an app that will give you a headache. So, instead, we recommend Any.do as a reliable alternative.

Two other apps we find helpful to most college students are Mendeley and Grammarly. Since most college courses require a research project or paper, these two apps will help you format them. That way, you can avoid mistakes that can lower your grade significantly. Mendeley enables you to add proper citations in one of 7000 styles and add a bibliography. You can also use this app to mark-up or annotate digital documents, including PDFs. Grammarly helps you create sentence and paragraph structures that are free of grammatical and spelling errors. We've found it is more accurate than spell checkers in word processing programs, including Microsoft Word and Google Docs.