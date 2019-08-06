Best Android Apps for College Students Android Central 2019
College is exciting, crazy, and a little scary. The road has a lot of twists and turns, bumps, hurdles, and a few slides along the way. Here are a dozen apps to help you through each part of your college career and get to the other side, ready to conquer the world.
- Daily planner: Any.Do
- Discount textbooks: Chegg Books
- Flashcards & study aids: Kahoot!
- Spell & grammar check: Grammarly
- Proper citations: Mendeley
- Scientific calculator: Graphing calculator
- Stay on task: Offtime
- Relax & focus: Study Music
- Peer support: TalkLife
- Budget & money tracker: Mint
- Easy transportation: Uber
- Virtual wallet: Venmo
Daily planner: Any.DoStaff favorite
With this app, you easily schedule your day with color-coded tasks, checklists, and reminders. It integrates with other devices, including Google's calendar and both Google Assistant and Amazon Echo for entering in reminders hands free. There is a place to enter and keep notes from classes and study sessions, too.
Discount textbooks: Chegg Books
Chegg lets you buy or rent textbooks – physical and ebooks – for up to 90 percent less than the campus bookstore. You can use the app to sell back books at the end of the semester to earn a little extra money. Other school supplies are also available for purchase through this app.
Flashcards & study aids: Kahoot!
This app has flashcards, quizzes, learning games, and study guides for all grade levels, including several medical and scientific terms. You can create your own flashcards and practice tests with both audio and images. Kahoot! Interacts with other users, so it's an excellent tool for virtual study groups.
Spell & grammar check: Grammarly
Grammarly is the top app for checking grammar, spelling, and proper word use before submitting your final paper. This app syncs between all your devices and helps ensure your work is written correctly to avoid costly spelling and grammar mistakes. It also works in email and chat messages, so you look good in personal communication, too.
Proper citations: Mendeley
This app helps create citations and bibliographies for research papers. Mendeley has over 7000 style formats, including MLA, APA, IEEE, AMA, and Chicago. The app also lets you annotate documents as you research, including PDFs, with both highlighters and sticky notes. It works both online and offline.
Scientific calculator: Graphing calculator
This digital calculator is designed to support everything from square roots to binary and hexadecimal numbers. The graphs and tables created look great and are easy to read. You are given access to a math assistant website that walks you through processes and math terms to help you get a better grasp of the material as you study. The free version requires the internet to use.
Stay on task: Offtime
Stay focused on homework by locking down the apps that are the biggest distraction during study hours. Offtime doesn't let you access social media apps, text, or instant messaging programs or songs lists that tend to be extra tempting while doing homework. You can designate some apps, like the scientific calculator or Grammarly, to still work during study times so you can use them to finish assignments.
Relax & focus: Study Music
This app has music lists of songs designed to help with memory and concentration, which is an excellent way to retain facts while studying. The alpha waves and nature sounds give you relaxing background noise during a study session to help you focus, or at the end of the day to help you relax and sleep better.
Peer support: TalkLife
The TalkLife app provides a platform for you to vent or share feelings about life's stresses in a safe place where others, facing the same challenges, can empathize and support you. This is a good way to keep your mental health in check and download problems instead of carrying them around inside. You can post thoughts anonymously.
Budget & money tracker: Mint
Mint helps you create a reasonable budget and keep track of your expenses. It has bill reminders so you can get them paid on time and avoid late fees. It creates reports and graphs showing where your money is going and gives you recommendations, based on your spending habits, for allotting funds elsewhere for a better budge. Mint keeps track of your credit score.
Easy transportation: Uber
For late-night parties, or because you haven't met a car-owning college buddy yet, Uber is a great way to get a ride in a pinch. You can also schedule a ride in advance if you know you need to be somewhere at a specific time. The app shows you details of both the driver and their vehicle and reviews from other riders.
Virtual wallet: Venmo
This is the best app for transferring money to or from roommates making it easy to split expenses several ways. Parents can send money through Venmo instead of cash or check in the mail that is then quickly deposited into your bank account. Many retail and online stores accept Venmo payments, too.
A bit more on college apps
Honestly, we could tag most of these apps as a favorite because they all work to help you succeed in college differently. But we've picked Any.do as our top app because it is the best place to get started. This app keeps notes and daily tasks organized with checklists and color-coded tags. You can set reminders, like when assignments are due, or check out a book from the library, and add thoughts about what you're studying in class. You can add to-dos vocally by enabling the Google Assistant or Amazon Echo sync feature. Any.do can be used on your PC, too, and easily syncs across all your devices.
Evernote is a great daily planner, task reminder, and note organizer that's used by thousands of people. However, many long-time customers have started jumping ship because it has become buggy since its last update. While we love Evernote and all its features, we don't want to recommend an app that will give you a headache. So, instead, we recommend Any.do as a reliable alternative.
Two other apps we find helpful to most college students are Mendeley and Grammarly. Since most college courses require a research project or paper, these two apps will help you format them. That way, you can avoid mistakes that can lower your grade significantly. Mendeley enables you to add proper citations in one of 7000 styles and add a bibliography. You can also use this app to mark-up or annotate digital documents, including PDFs. Grammarly helps you create sentence and paragraph structures that are free of grammatical and spelling errors. We've found it is more accurate than spell checkers in word processing programs, including Microsoft Word and Google Docs.
