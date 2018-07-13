The Oculus Go and the Gear VR are very similar, with the main difference being that the Oculus Go doesn't require you to put your phone inside of it. That's usually a good thing as it makes the Oculus Go easy to share with friends and lets people use VR who don't have Samsung's flagship phones, but you lose the ability to easily view your Android apps inside your VR headset when you take away the phone.

However, that doesn't mean you can't use Android app on your Oculus Go. It's not as straightforward as Samsung Phonecast but you can use our guide to walk you through sideloading Android apps onto your Oculus Go.

Once you've gone through that guide, you'll want to install some apps. Here are the best Android apps to add to your Oculus Go. The ability to sideload apps is new so unfortunately not every app works. For example, I sideloaded Crunchyroll, the Android version of Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and even though they were "successfully installed" according to my command prompt, none of them showed up on my device. Your success may vary.

You can view apps that you've sideloaded in either the Unknown Sources section of your library or through Oculus TV. Where they appear can vary on the app.

Kodi