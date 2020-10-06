So how can you find the best deals from Amazon to have a brand new, comfortable, and springy mattress delivered directly to your doorstep? Here's a look at some of the best deals you'll find on Prime Day.

We all know how getting not only enough sleep, but also good quality sleep, can impact our health and wellness, which is why so many smartwatches and activity trackers these days include detailed sleep tracking . And integral to that is having a good mattress.

Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to look for discounts if you've been on the market for a new mattress, as you'll find plenty of them on Amazon Prime Day. And there are plenty of different ones to suit your needs, from queen, king, double/twin, and single-sized standard mattresses, to mattresses-in-a-box, and even inflatable mattresses for entertaining guests.

Find the right mattress type

There are a number of things to consider when choosing the right Prime Day mattress deals. First and foremost, you want to make sure you get the right type of mattress. And there are four main types.

Innerspring or coil mattresses are great for those who toss and turn a lot at night since you can move around easily on them. They provide support through coils underneath the comfort layer, so logically, the more coils, the more comfortable the mattress is likely to be. But they aren't the best when it comes to motion isolation, so back or stomach sleepers might want to steer clear.

Memory foam mattresses are good for those who suffer from neck and back pain thanks to the way they mold to your body, though it won't be as easy to shift positions as with a coil mattress. You get the feeling of sinking into a spot on the bed, so for those who tend to sleep soundly without moving, these are worth considering.

A newer option is Gel Memory Foam, which adds another layer of support and a slightly different feel to traditional memory foam. Usually made with things like green tea extract or charcoal, they do really well at absorbing moisture, which can come in handy if you sweat a lot at night. And they will keep you cooler at night, too, better dissipating your body heat.

Latex foam mattresses are usually used for smaller beds, like bunk beds, as well as for camping or travel. They could be joined in the fourth category by air mattresses, both of which aren't typically designed for everyday sleeping but for occasional sleeping or travel.

Choose your firmness

Mattresses come in a variety of firmness levels and it's important to understand them to ensure you get the right amount of support while you sleep.

A soft mattress is best for side sleepers, as they contour to your body and help relieve some pressure. Light sleepers might also prefer a softer mattress. But back and stomach sleepers will require something firmer.

A firm mattress helps relieve pressure on the lower back and are better for heavier people since they can initially seem quite hard when you lie down. Medium-firm mattresses, on the other hand, are the most popular type of mattress firmness. They aren't too firm or to soft, offering just enough support for most people.

Get the size and thickness right

The size of mattress will, of course, correspond to the size of your bed, which can range from narrow twin up to California king. Make sure to buy the right size to fit your bed.

In terms of thickness, this might depend on your needs and preferences, as well as factors like whether you have a really high bed frame or a box spring. Measure the space from the floor to the top of where the mattress will be to determine if a 12-inch thick mattress, for example, might make the bed too high, or conversely, a 6-inch might make it far too low.

