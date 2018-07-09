Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially begin until July 16 at 3pm ET, but that hasn't stopped the company from beginning the deals a little bit early. Alongside the announcement, Amazon stated that a few deals would be available instantly for Prime members , and there are a few that you definitely won't want to miss. In the coming days, we expect to see more deals leak, and our continuously updated tracker will highlight all the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Be sure to check back often, as this page will be constantly adding fresh new deals. If you're looking for deals on Amazon's Echo hardware, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Pantry and more, we've got you covered.

Echo Hardware

To kick things off, the company slashed $100 on the price of the Echo Show, dropping it down to just $129.99. This is the lowest we've ever seen it go and makes it the same price as the smaller screened Echo Spot. We've seen Amazon offer Voice Shopping exclusive deals in the past during Prime Day, so if you don't have an Alexa device, or want another, this is a no-brainer purchase.

The Echo Dot is also down to $34.99, which is the lowest we've seen it hit this year.

Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Music Unlimited

If you've yet to try out Amazon's Music Unlimited service, you can get a four-month membership for just $0.99. That's right, all four months of unlimited access to all the music in the company's library (which is rather extensive) for just one dollar. Prefer to read books instead of listening to music? No worries, Amazon has three months of Kindle Unlimited available for $0.99 as well. This gets you access to over a million book titles, and you can read as many of them as your heart desires during that time frame.

You can also go all-in on a Kindle Unlimited subscription and save 40% when you checkout with the coupon code PDKU18. This drops the one-year subscription down to $80.32 and the two-year subscription to $143.86. If you want to just buy a few books, you can get $10 towards any Kindle, print, or Audible book purchase when you buy any Kindle book for $5 or more before July 15.

Amazon's In-house brands

Amazon has a bunch of its own brands, and right now it's offering 20% off home, kitchen, and other AmazonBasics gear, 30% off Amazon Elements multivitamins, and up to 25% off Stone & Beam furniture. There are a bunch of other Amazon brands from AmazonFresh to Mama Bear and Goodthreads that will also have discounted items available.

Twitch Prime Games and Gear

Finally, Amazon is offering a free PC game each day through July 18 via Twitch Prime. There are popular titles like Pillars of Eternity, Q.U.B.E, Hue, and more. You'll also get exclusive in-game look for Warframe and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and if you're looking to load up on Twitch apparel, the merch is 50% off right now.

Of course, to take advantage of any of these offers you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can access all these deals and save during the big event.

