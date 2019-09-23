Best Amazon Fire TV Stick in 2019: Which should you buy Android Central 2019

Amazon has been making Fire TV streaming devices for over five years now, and for most of that time, they have had a streaming stick available. Currently, there are three Fire TV sticks to choose from, so which one should you get? We've played with them all and want to share our thoughts on which is the best option for you.

Best Overall: Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

Let's not mince words here; this is the Fire TV stick that you want to get. Period. Yeah, the others work just about as well, but with the Fire TV Stick 4K, you are future-proofing yourself. As more and more video content is available in better formats like 4K, UHD, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision, you're going to want to have a device that can support and stream that content, especially if and when you upgrade your TV to match. Even at full-price, this device is a bargain, but it is often offered at a discount, which makes it an incredible buy. You get almost all of the same high-end specs of more premium devices like the Fire TV Cube or Nebula Soundbar for much less. With that savings, you can pick up an Echo Dot for hands-free Alexa control, or subscribe to one of the fantastic Amazon Channels. And because this is a stick that plugs into the HDMI port behind your TV, it can hide out of sight and out of mind. Pros: Amazing value with top-of-the-line specs

Often discounted for an even better bargain

Alexa access on voice remote is a killer feature Cons: Alexa is not hands-free

Remote buttons don't glow in the dark

Pros: Amazing value with top-of-the-line specs

Often discounted for an even better bargain

Alexa access on voice remote is a killer feature Cons: Alexa is not hands-free

Remote buttons don't glow in the dark

Best Value: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a mouthful of a name! If the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is good, and the Fire TV Stick 4K is best, then they should call this device the "better" Fire TV stick. The reason? For less than the price of a week's worth of lattes, you get a fantastic HD streaming device with built-in access to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Not too shabby! This product was initially released in 2016, but it is still one of the better HD streaming devices you can purchase. It supports content up to 1080p, which is considered high-definition. With access to all of the great streaming content on Fire TV, you'll never be bored. You can also connect an HD antenna, and a Fire TV Recast to be a true cord cutter! Perhaps most importantly, because Alexa voice control is built-in to the remote, you can use this device to power and control your smart home devices, navigate the TV interface, and request content. You can even ask Alexa any question that you would if you had an Echo device nearby. Pros: Same storage and processor as 4K stick for less money

Alexa Voice Remote for easy Alexa access Cons: Doesn't support 4K, UHD, or HDR 10

Dolby Audio but not Dolby Atmos

Pros: Same storage and processor as 4K stick for less money

Alexa Voice Remote for easy Alexa access Cons: Doesn't support 4K, UHD, or HDR 10

Dolby Audio but not Dolby Atmos

Best of the Rest: Fire TV Stick Basic Edition

This was the first Fire TV Stick I ever owned, and even in 2014, I got a better deal on it than this via an exclusive offering for Prime members. Even though it doesn't compare to its siblings in terms of specs or performance, this is still a pretty decent little streamer. It can play video up to 1080p, and you can access just about all of the content you can on the other sticks, including Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Channels, and even many of the Fire TV games. You can even get on the web through the Silk and Firefox browsers. The biggest downside IMO is that you do not have access to Alexa, as this comes with just a simple remote without voice control. The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is really mainly marketed to an international audience, but you can still get it in the U.S. However, I'd keep an eye on it to see if it goes on sale before you pick one up. At this price, it's more expensive than the much better versions and doesn't make sense for the U.S. market. But if you can find it for under twenty bucks, then I'd say go for it. My five-year-old Fire TV Stick Basic Edition still works great in the guest room! Pros: Easy to set up

Access to all of Fire TV's great content Cons: Doesn't support above 1080p

No voice control

Lower specs than other sticks