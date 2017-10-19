You don't have to pay full price for your next Echo device!

Unless you have been living under a rock, you've heard of Amazon's Echo devices like the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. Odds are that you may have even considered buying one for yourself at one point in time, but it is possible that you weren't sold on the price tag of the device. Well, luckily there are a few ways to avoid paying full price and making your next Echo purchase even more affordable.

We've seen all types of discounts on the hardware, from direct price drops to bundles, and refurbished options. These each have their own advantages and disadvantages, so let's take a quick look at some of the ways to save.

Buy refurbished

One of the easiest ways to save on an Echo device would be to pick up a refurbished one from Amazon directly. While you may be hesitant to buy something refurbished, I'd put your full confidence in this purchase. Amazon backs the hardware with the same warranty and returns policy, and you are getting something that will look and feel like new, but at a lower price. How can you really beat that?

Right now, the refurb and new Echo Dot are the same prices, so you can pick whichever one you are more comfortable with, but that isn't always the case. As for the Echo, you can't buy this version new anymore, and the replacement model isn't out until the end of October. On the Amazon Tap, you are saving $40 to go refurbished, which means you can almost grab an Echo Dot with it for the same price as one new Tap would be.

Buy in bulk

Amazon often runs deals which offer savings for buying more than one device at the same time. You may think this is silly, but once you put one Amazon Echo device in your house, odds are you'll want to add at least one more, if not a handful of extras. Once I added one, I immediately bought two more, and I wish I just bought them at the same time to get a discount.

It may seem excessive to get multiple devices at the same time, but it is a smarter way to buy them. Whether you need all of them for your house, or want to have some at the office, or even want to give some away as a gift, this is a great option.

Follow Thrifter

From direct price drops to flash sales, the single easiest way to stay informed about ALL Echo discounts as they happen is to follow our pals at Thrifter.

Whether it is a week-long price drop or a sale that will likely only last a few hours, you can be assured that they will be covering it and let you know where to score that sweet deal.