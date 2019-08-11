Best Alexa-enabled Toys Android Central 2019

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is great for controlling your smart home and playing music, but it can also be used for fun, enhancing games, and powering robotic toys. Whether you're enjoying a night in or playing outside with your friends, these are some of the best Alexa-compatible toys you can buy.

Alexa can be fun too!

Though the selection of Alexa-powered toys is still relatively slim, Amazon has been working with major toymakers like Hasbro to expand its smart toy catalog through its Alexa Gadgets program. For now, though, board games like Escape Room in a Box are an inexpensive, accessible way to entertain yourself and friends with Alexa. We also think some of the novelty gadgets like Gemmy the Twerking Bear and the Star Trek Communicator Badge are a fun way to interact with Amazon's smart assistant.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is a great way to introduce youngsters to the vast capabilities of Alexa in a fun, controlled way. It is worth noting that any Echo, Fire TV, or Fire tablet device comes with Alexa built-in, and features a huge library of paid and free interactive games and skills that can provide hours of entertainment.

We hope to see this area of the Alexa ecosystem continue to expand over the coming months and years, and encourage you to try some of these great toys for yourself!

