In an ocean of adult apps done poorly, these rise to the top. If you're reading this, chances are you have an awesome pocket computer running Android at your disposal. Today's Android phones and tablets can pretty much do anything, and that includes things of an adult nature. We want to help you find and see that content the best way possible. We're not here to condone or condemn anyone or anything — and by all means let's keep things legal — but we feel that adults using their Androids to peruse adult content is just fine and dandy. We bet a good number of you guys and gals feel the same way. If you don't agree, that's cool, too. We also are firm believers in the "live and let live" philosophy, and fully respect your opinion and support your right to have it. We also advise you to not click through the break if you think you might be offended. We love you regardless. Don't worry, we're not trying to push any boundaries or limits (too terribly far), we just want to share a list of the best ways to find and browse adult content on Android. And do it in an adult way. Namaste my friend. Namaste. There are countless ways to see adult content on your Android out there, covering a broad range of subject matter. This is our list of the best of the best, and ones we feel confident to recommend. Be sure to tell us in the comments if you know another we should have a look at. Sorting through apps is a tough job, and we always love hearing input about the great stuff we need to check out. Daydream VR

The current king of adult videos for Android. And probably every other platform. PornHub is a safe way to see adult videos and pictures from any device, and they have a pretty good app for Android. Looking at porn online can be a messy affair, with malicious trackers and ads littering just about every site. PornHub is different. Yes, they still make money from ads — and we don't hold that against them at all — but you won't find the truly dangerous stuff that can cause damage to your phone there. And with their app, there are no ads at all. The app also includes PornHub's community features, uses a simple and discreet icon and has password locking for the video player. It's basically everything you would want in an app designed to look at porn — it's safe, it's private, and it's free. Fire up your browser and download PornHub from the link below. Download: PornHub (free) MiKandi

If you're looking for a bit of everything sexy, kinky or naughty, MiKandi is where you'll want to start. Simply put, it's the best place to get curated adult theme applications for Android. Whether you want something silly that involves jiggling boobs, or want to see some gritty adult movie action, MiKandi has you covered. MiKandi is its own app store and uses its own virtual currency system. You'll find plenty of things that are free and every taste is covered. You will need to register with MiKandi to download and install apps, but there's really no reason not to. Millions of others have, and they don't spam you or share your details. It's worth it to know that you're installing apps that have been weeded through and the malware and garbage were thrown out. To install the free MiKandi store, fire up the browser on your phone and here: Download: MiKandi (free) Weed Maps

Cannabis is now legal for medical or recreational use in over half the United States, including Washington, D.C. An important part of cannabis legalization is to treat it properly and support legal vendors who aren't selling a dime-bag to your kids. Google can help you here, so can word of mouth, but like most everything else there's an app for that! We do not endorse marijuana use where it is not legal. Know your laws and follow them accordingly. That said, Weed Maps is wonderfully done, and will help you locate what you're looking for in the places where it's legal to sell it. You won't find anything about Craigslist dealers or shady online operations here. Weed Maps not only helps you find where to buy marijuana, it also tells you about discounts, exclusive offers, and daily deals. Add in a section for reviews and a social network, and you have the makings of a great app for patients and connoisseurs alike. Download: Weed Maps Marijuana Strains (free) Tumblr

Tumblr is a great place to find blogs abut every subject you can imagine. Some are pretty amateurish, some much more professional, but the beauty of it all is having everything in one place — and in one app. When it comes to adult content, nothing changes. You'll find everything at Tumblr. From the mostly tame to the extreme and graphic. From pros and amateurs alike. Whether you're looking for boys, girls or folks who don't identify with either (and no matter what you would like to see them doing) Tumblr will fix you up, for free. Download: Tumblr (free) Mixology

If you're going to have a drink or two, remember a few important things. First of all, you need to be a responsible adult. We don't condone or endorse underage drinking, nor do we want anyone to place themselves or anyone in danger after having a few drinks. The next important thing is to learn to make a good drink. That's where Mixology comes in. Thousands of recipes for just about any flavor of adult beverage are included, and sorting through them is dead simple. Browse by category, or tell the app what you have on hand and you'll find just the right recipe for a perfect cocktail. Or get adventurous and click that random tab — you might find something new. You can also find your local liquor store and learn a bit about just how to use common bartending tools to make that perfect drink. The app is free, and if you're serious about mixing up those drinks a paid version is available. Download: Mixology Drink Recipes (free) Literotica

If you're a fan of erotic fiction, Literotica is for you. While you won't find Hemingway here, you will find erotic stories to fit any and every taste. Even some tastes you might not have even known existed. While the interface is dated and pretty bland, the app is quick and offers the right settings for reading. You have settings for fonts and screen brightness, as well as a dark mode for some after-hours reading. The app even has an immersive mode for phones with on-screen buttons. Literotica is free and filled to the brim with content. Download: Literotica.com (free) BaconReader