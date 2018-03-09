While The Binding of Isaac is chock full of roguelike and dungeon crawling elements it is most decidedly action packed. It drips with creepy atmosphere as it tells the story of a young boy locked away by his evil religious mother. As you attempt to escape you will wander from room to room dodging enemies as you shoot them with your tears. With a randomly generated world, no two play-throughs will be the same but they will always be a ton of fun. And difficult, very difficult. You can get a copy of Binding of Isaac Afterbirth, which includes all the expansion content for $37 on Amazon. See at Amazon Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Do you want fast paced action? Wolfenstein 2 has it. Developer, MachineGames has been tinkering with the Wolfenstein franchise since 2014. In 2017, alongside publisher Bethesda, they really knocked it out of the park. The New Colossus has some of the most satisfying shooting mechanics I have experienced in a while. If the idea of running around with some really awesome guns and turning Nazis into pink mist sounds enticing, then you are probably going to want to pick up a copy of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. That can be done for $35. See at Amazon Doom

While we're on the subject of frantic run and gun action we may as well talk about Doom. Yet another ancient franchise that Bethesda stuck a finger in, Doom languished in id development hell until it was finally released in 2016. If you've ever played a Doom game before then you know storyline is somewhat irrelevant. You run around with comically large guns and kill equally massive demons. It manages to capture the spirit of the earliest entries to the franchise while expanding, deepening, and polishing the gameplay. You can get your copy at Amazon for $28. See at Amazon Far Cry 4

If you're looking for chaotic over the top action that feels at times as if it might have been directed by Michael Bay, then allow me to introduce you to Far Cry 4. It is a truly open world game where the whole map is yours to explore with methods like wingsuits, speedboats, and dune buggies. If you're not really into driving then you can set your vehicle to drive itself while you hang out the side raining down bullets on your targets. Like the Far Cry games before it, this one is over the top, a load of fun to play, and packed with things to do. Pick up a copy for yourself for $22. See at Amazon Overwatch