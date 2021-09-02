Best accessories for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android Central 2021

Once upon a time, the idea of a foldable phone elicited "oohs" and "ahhs" at a futuristic concept people never thought they would actually see come to market. Now, several foldable phones have launched, but Samsung is already in its third iteration of its popular model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts plenty of upgrades compared to the previous generation model, including bigger screens, a better camera, more RAM and storage, and support for the S Pen. It's a versatile device that you'll want to do lots with, which requires some of the best accessories. First and foremost, you'll need a case, and we rounded up some of the best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 3. But what other accessories can you buy for this smartphone? Here's what we found.

Protect your investment : Spigen Neo Hybrid S Case Staff Pick I'm a sucker for a good deal, and while the ideal option is to go with the Samsung-branded S Pen Folio Cover, you can save a bit of money (and bulk) by opting for this case that is slim and lightweight with a built-in kickstand, and seamlessly folds with the phone. When it comes to third-party cases, Spigen is always one of my top choices. $60 at Amazon For the car : DearHot 15W Qi Wireless Car Charger Use this convenient car charger holder with an extra-wide clip, making it compatible with the Z Fold 3, among other large-screened devices. Use it to mount the phone in the car while driving so you can use it hands-free for navigation and music playback. It also supports fast charging and will automatically clamp around the phone when it senses you place it inside. $50 at Amazon Listen up : Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds are like a match made in heaven, perfectly and seamlessly syncing together so you can shift audio from the Buds to the phone and back again as needed. While wireless earbuds are gadgets in and of themselves, as a Galaxy phone companion, the Galaxy Buds 2 are perfect. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Best Buy

$150 at Walmart Your writing utensil : Samsung Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition While you would think, given the high price tag, that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with an S Pen in the box, it does not – you have to buy one separately. Naturally, you want the authentic Samsung S Pen, and there's a special edition for the Fold that comes with a carrying pouch and slim 1.5mm pen tip. $50 at Amazon Cover your screens, plural : LYWHL Screen Protector With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you need to consider protecting two screens, not just one. That requires a screen protector with a bit of design finesse, and while there aren't many on the market just yet, this one gets high marks so far. The soft thermoplastic polyurethane film is bubble-free and scratch-resistant and includes pieces for the front, inside, back, and even the hinge for full 360° protection. $19 at Amazon Extra cables : Anker USB C Cables – 2-pack With a phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it's practically made for the ultimate multitasker. So you'll want extra cables to make sure it's sufficiently charged at all times. This set includes two six-foot braided nylon USB-A to USB-C cables that support up to 15W fast charging. You can keep one in your briefcase and another as a spare in your travel bag. $14 at Amazon

Which accessories should you get for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

The best accessories for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are ones that also work for any device: a protective case, a screen protector, and an extra charging cable or two. Then, you move on to other items that weren't initially on your radar, but quickly realize they can come in handy, like a car mount. Then, of course, there's Samsung's handy S Pen, which will cost you a bit extra, but to get the most out of the phone, it really should be near the top of your list to get.

You can get two-in-one by opting for the Samsung S Pen Folio Cover, our top pick of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases. But if you want something a bit more heavy-duty with kickstand functionality that's a bit slimmer, and you're OK buying the S Pen later and storing it separately, the Spigen case is a great option.

If you prefer to stick within the Samsung branded ecosystem, you can take a look at our round-up of first-party Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 accessories you can get right now.