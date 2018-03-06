Samsung is one of the few phone makers that really does a great job of supporting their own devices with a solid line of cases. We've featured a number of Samsung's cases in our round up of the best cases for the Galaxy S9, but we've highlighted the Alcantara Cover here because it was a fantastic option for the Note 8 and should be equally stellar with the S9. Alcantara is a lightweight material that's as rugged as the plastic and rubber cases, but offers a very unique look and feel that compliments Samsung's tall devices. This case deftly covers the edges of the screen but leaves the bottom open for the charging port, headphone jack, and speaker. You can pre-order yours from Samsung for $50. See at Samsung Spigen Rugged Armor Case

There's going to be a ton of third-party case options for the Galaxy S9, but for our money you won't find a better value than the slim Rugged Armor case from Spigen. Made of flexible TPU, this case offers a precisely designed shell to keep your S9 protected without adding unnecessary bulk. It's thin enough to allow wireless charging while still protecting the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back and prevents the display from sitting flush on a table. Get this minimalist case for around $13 on Amazon. See at Amazon Whitestone Dome Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Not all screen protectors are created equal. If you're afraid of damaging the Galaxy S9's curved screen, you should consider the Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector. This brand burst onto the scene with the Galaxy S8, offering the best coverage with a tempered glass screen protector we've seen. Using a unique liquid adhesion technique that involves uses a UV curing light to ensure a perfect installation. Now, the downside is the price. At $45, it's by far the most expensive screen protector you can buy, but it's a well-reviewed screen protector that's backed by a limited lifetime warranty. If you're concerned about protecting your phone around those curved edges, this is the screen protector you want. See at Amazon Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand

If you've got the option to wirelessly charge your phone, you may as well take full advantage, right? Any true Samsung fan will love the design of this convertible wireless charging pad. Made by Samsung, this pad supports Fast Charge technology (of course) and ships with its won Samsung Fast Charge wall adapter — and you can never have enough of those. Regularly sold for up to $90, you can snag one of these bad boys for just under $50 on Amazon. See at Amazon Anker PowerCore+ 26,800mAh Battery Pack

It's always a smart idea to back up your new phone with an extra boost of juice, and there are few better battery packs than Anker's PowerCore+. Anker has packed in 26,000mAh into a sleek package that's small enough to easy stash in a backpack or even slip in your pants pocket. it features three USB ports so you can charge multiple devices at one time. Featuring Get yours for roughly $70. See at Amazon Samsung microSD EVO+ 256GB