The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is official, and it's sure to be a hot seller (no pun intended). To get the most out of the Note 8 experience, you're going to need the right accessories.

We'll keep continuously updating this list throughout the release of the Note 8 and beyond to provide you with the best accessories, but here are the best that we've rounded up so far!

Samsung Gear 360

If you're pre-ordering your Galaxy Note 8, you might receive an offer to choose between a free Gear 360 or a wireless charging pad and microSD card bundle. While the charging pad/microSd card option is clearly the more practical choice, who can resist a super-cool 360-degree camera that shoots in 4K?

If you missed out on that deal or opted for the latter deal, you can still pick up your own Gear 360 for around $200 on Amazon. Check out our full review to learn more about how easy and fun it is to use this portable 360 camera.

Samsung DeX Station

Samsung introduced DeX alongside the Galaxy S8, but it was prominently featured in the Note 8 announcement presentation, too. It's a dock that you plug your phone into that lets you use it more like a desktop computer — all you need is a monitor, keyboard and mouse to complete the setup.

While Samsung likes to talk about DeX as if it's a full replacement for carrying a laptop with you, we beg to differ — it's something different entirely, but that doesn't mean it isn't useful. Then again, we tested it on the Galaxy S8, so maybe the extra RAM and newer software build on the Note 8 will make a difference. Either way, if you love the novelty of using your phone as a computer and like being on the cutting edge you'll probably want a DeX Station for your Note 8.

MicroSD card

The Note 8 ships with 64GB of internal storage, but if that's simply not enough for your needs you'll be happy to know Samsung has included a microSD card slot — meaning you can add more storage for those 4K videos or whatever reason you need more storage.

Our recommendations for the Galaxy S8 should certainly apply to the Note 8 in a pinch, but if we had to recommend just one card, we'd go with Samsung's own 256GB EVO Select microSD. Available for around $150 it ain't cheap, but you get what you pay for — read speeds of up to 100MB/s, write speeds of up to 90MB/s, and Class 10 UHS 3 classification which ensures it's good to go for 4K video.

There are other options available with the same speed specs available, but if you own a Galaxy Note 8 we imagine you live by the mantra "Go Big or Go Home."

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Convertible Charging Stand

Like the Samsung flagships that came before it, the Note 8 allows for wireless charging. Samsung's own wireless charging pad is the first option you should consider. All you need to do is place your phone on the charging pad and it starts charging at Fast Charge speeds.

Need your phone to be accessible while you work? Flip up the stand and you've got a charging stand that lets you read incoming notifications or accept calls without interrupting your phone charging. You can get yours for around $52 on Amazon.

