The Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to make your home a bit smarter, since it pulls double duty as a security camera and intercom system, works with Alexa, and of course, functions as a doorbell. While it includes everything you need to get up and running out of the box, it never hurts to go beyond the basics. These are the best accessories to help you make the most of your Ring Video Doorbell.
Creative mounting
HOMONO Angle Mount
Every doorway is different, and you may need to get creative with how you mount your doorbell for it to be completely effective. This mount from HOMONO gives you up a 55-degree horizontal angle, so your camera pays attention to where it should.
A simpler mount
OideaO 3x Adjustable Mount
This one's specialized for the Video Doorbell Pro. You get three wedges — one 20-degree, one 30-degree, and one 40-degree — and you can stack them as you see fit to find the perfect angle for your doorway. The kit includes drywall anchors and screws, so you just need a drill and screwdriver for installation.
Vertical mount
KIMILAR Angle Mount
If you need to change your vertical angle instead of your horizontal one, this kit is for you. Again, you get three wedges to angle your Ring Doorbell Pro, this time at 5, 10, and 15 degrees. Again, screws, drywall sockets, and even a little screwdriver are included so you can have the mount installed in no time.
Backup battery
Ring Rechargeable Battery Pack for Video Doorbell 2
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 includes a rechargeable battery, but it never hurts to have a spare. This kit includes a rechargeable battery pack and a USB charging cable. The battery should last six to twelve months, though it takes seven hours to recharge.
Powered by the sun
Ring Solar Charger
The Video Doorbell's battery can last for months depending on your usage, but if you want to extend its life even longer and minimize charging sessions, the Solar Charger add-on is a charger and a mounting bracket in one. It works great on the original Video Doorbell, and there's a version for the Video Doorbell 2, as well.
Show up
Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen)
You can use the Echo Show to see who is outside your door, and the newest version is better than ever. The slimmer bezels and fabric back panel make the new Echo Show look miles better than the first one, and the big screen will make it super easy to see what's going on outside your door. You can also talk to whoever is outside through the Echo Show, and hear them back.
Speak easy
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)
The all-new Echo Dot is great for a lot of things, but the key one here is that it lets you speak to and hear whoever is outside. It's not as nice as being able to see footage like with the Echo Show, but this is also considerably less expensive.
Chime in
Ring Chime
The microphone on your doorbell doesn't do any good if you can't hear it throughout your home. The Ring Chime's speaker plugs into any power outlet to let you hear whenever someone is trying to come inside. The Chime lacks a microphone, though, so you won't be able to talk to that person.
Extra reach
Ring Chime Pro
This does everything the Chime does but also serves as a Wi-Fi extender. Now, this doesn't work as an extender for your smartphone or tablet, only for Ring devices, so you can hear alerts in that secluded back corner of your home.
The Video Doorbell is great on its own, but like with all smart home tech, it gets so much more capable once you add some accessories. Not all of these are mandatory (we personally like the Amazon Echo Show for its ability to let us see who's at our door), so just mix and match accessories to find what works best for your home.
