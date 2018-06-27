The OnePlus 6 is another great phone release for 2018 that did a good job of adopting some of the latest trends (that screen notch tho) while avoiding others (still got that 3.5 mm headphone jack).
With a new phone comes the need to stock up on some accessories. OnePlus does a fine job supporting its own devices with a wide range of accessories available from their store. We'll be highlighting some of the best bundles available directly from OnePlus itself, along with some other quality third-party accessories that are worth considering.
OnePlus Accessory Bundles
There's a number of reasons why you might be inclined to shop at OnePlus.com for your phone and accessories. They're one of the few companies out there that offer a referral program that let you earn points by referring your friends and family to get a OnePlus phone. They also offer some pretty fantastic accessory bundles which include nearly everything you'd want for your brand new phone. Check them out:
- OnePlus 6 Prime Bundle: includes a bumper case, tempered glass screen protector, OnePlus Bullets (V2) earbuds, OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter, and a OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C cable starting at $84.78.
- OnePlus 6 Ultimate Bundle: includes a OnePlus bumper case, a tempered glass screeen protector, and a pair of OnePlus Bullets earphones starting at just $62.86.
- OnePlus 6 Total Protection Bundle: includes a OnePlus bumper case and a tempered glass screen protector for just $37.90.
These bundles are your best value if you need to stock up on multiple accessories for your OnePlus 6 and you want them to come straight from the source. Each accessory is available to be purchased individually, too if you prefer.
Orzly Ultimate Pack
Like the OnePlus bundles but looking for something a bit more affordable? Orzly has got you well-covered with this fairly comprehensive accessory pack on Amazon.
With this pack, you get three different case styles (a fashionable wallet case, a minimalist clear case, and the Orzly Lux case with a card slot on the back), an Orzly tempered glass screen protector, and an in-car charger adapter, USB-C cable, stylus pen, and style ring.
That's eight different accessories all yours for just $27! This also makes a great gift for any OnePlus 6 owner in your life.
Spigen Rugged Armor case
If you're just after a minimalist, one-piece case to keep your brand new phone safe without much unnecessary bulk, the Spigen Rugged Armor case can't be beat.
This case is form fitted for your OnePlus 6 with little pockets of air built into the corners to provide a bit more protection for nasty drops. There's an ample cutout around the well-designed camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. The matte finish is paired with a carbon fiber finish around the top and bottom to give it a unique and stylish look.
Get yours for just $13 on Amazon.
Ringke Fusion Clear Case
Eager to show off the look and design of your brand new phone but also want to ensure it stays safe and secure? This Rinke Fusion clear case gives you the best of both worlds, offering a shock absorbing TPU bumper around the perimeter and a tough polycarbonate plate on the back. You'll get quality drop protection for your OnePlus 6.
There's also an optional wrist strap included with this case because sometimes the best way to protect your phone from drop damage is to not drop your phone.
Get yours for just $10 on Amazon.
IQ Shield LiQuidSkin
Typically we would recommend a third-party tempered glass screen protector, but beyond the ones offered in the OnePlus accessory bundles we really can't recommend any others because the user reviews on Amazon have been pretty disappointing across the board. This is because the curved screen has seemingly causd some issues this time around.
So instead, we'll recommend a quality film screen protector from IQ Shield. This kit includes everything you need for a wet installation, including an installation tray, spray solution, and a squeegee for squeezing out any air bubbles. Once installed, the display glass will be protected from scratches and it's designed to be case friendly, too.
Buy this screen protector for just $8 and be confident knowing that IQ Shield backs up their products with a lifetime warranty.
OnePlus Dash Type-C USB cable
When it comes to charging accessories, USB-C is still a bit of a mixed bag. That's why we recommend picking up an extra OnePlus Type-C cable because 1) they look great and 2) it's always better to use proprietary accessories with your phone when possible.
Since these cables are designed by OnePlus itself, you can be sure that they won't cause any damage to your phone and they're also specifically designed for use with the OnePlus Dash wall charger.
Get this backup cable for just under $8 on Amazon.
OnePlus Bullets V2 wired earbuds
The OnePlus 6 made a point of calling out Apple again for ditching the headphone jack, so as you'd expect they included it in their latest flagship phone. One thing they didn't include, however, is wired headphones in the box.
Fortunately, they do offer some great earbuds which are included with most of the accessory bundles from their site. If you want to buy them individually you have that option as well. These are surprisingly great little earbuds that include features you'd expect such as inline volume control and great sound quality for their compact size.
Get yourself a pair for just $40 on Amazon (or get them along with other goodies from OnePlus)
UE BOOM 2
It's summertime, which hopefully means plenty of time spent enjoying the sun. A Bluetooth speaker always makes for a fantastic accessory, and few speakers can top the UE BOOM 2.
This is a waterproof speaker that's perfect for the beach or poolside, featuring a battery that will last you approximately 15 hours of playing time. The Bluetooth range is around 100 feet, which allows you to keep your phone tucked away some where safe.
Get yourself a UE Boom 2 starting at $100.
What are your go-to accessories?
These are our top picks for the OnePlus 6, but what are your must-have accessories? Let us know in the comments!