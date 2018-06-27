Like the OnePlus bundles but looking for something a bit more affordable? Orzly has got you well-covered with this fairly comprehensive accessory pack on Amazon. With this pack, you get three different case styles (a fashionable wallet case, a minimalist clear case, and the Orzly Lux case with a card slot on the back), an Orzly tempered glass screen protector, and an in-car charger adapter, USB-C cable, stylus pen, and style ring. That's eight different accessories all yours for just $27! This also makes a great gift for any OnePlus 6 owner in your life. See at Amazon Spigen Rugged Armor case

If you're just after a minimalist, one-piece case to keep your brand new phone safe without much unnecessary bulk, the Spigen Rugged Armor case can't be beat. This case is form fitted for your OnePlus 6 with little pockets of air built into the corners to provide a bit more protection for nasty drops. There's an ample cutout around the well-designed camera and fingerprint sensor on the back. The matte finish is paired with a carbon fiber finish around the top and bottom to give it a unique and stylish look. Get yours for just $13 on Amazon. See at Amazon Ringke Fusion Clear Case

Eager to show off the look and design of your brand new phone but also want to ensure it stays safe and secure? This Rinke Fusion clear case gives you the best of both worlds, offering a shock absorbing TPU bumper around the perimeter and a tough polycarbonate plate on the back. You'll get quality drop protection for your OnePlus 6. There's also an optional wrist strap included with this case because sometimes the best way to protect your phone from drop damage is to not drop your phone. Get yours for just $10 on Amazon. See at Amazon IQ Shield LiQuidSkin

Typically we would recommend a third-party tempered glass screen protector, but beyond the ones offered in the OnePlus accessory bundles we really can't recommend any others because the user reviews on Amazon have been pretty disappointing across the board. This is because the curved screen has seemingly causd some issues this time around. So instead, we'll recommend a quality film screen protector from IQ Shield. This kit includes everything you need for a wet installation, including an installation tray, spray solution, and a squeegee for squeezing out any air bubbles. Once installed, the display glass will be protected from scratches and it's designed to be case friendly, too. Buy this screen protector for just $8 and be confident knowing that IQ Shield backs up their products with a lifetime warranty. See at Amazon OnePlus Dash Type-C USB cable

When it comes to charging accessories, USB-C is still a bit of a mixed bag. That's why we recommend picking up an extra OnePlus Type-C cable because 1) they look great and 2) it's always better to use proprietary accessories with your phone when possible. Since these cables are designed by OnePlus itself, you can be sure that they won't cause any damage to your phone and they're also specifically designed for use with the OnePlus Dash wall charger. Get this backup cable for just under $8 on Amazon. See at Amazon OnePlus Bullets V2 wired earbuds