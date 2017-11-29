What are the best accessories for the OnePlus 5T?

OnePlus is never satisfied releasing just one flagship each year, so it capped off 2017 with the release of the OnePlus 5T. It's another well-built phone with a solid list of specs — basically everything we've come to expect from a OnePlus phone at a much more reasonable entry price than its competition from Samsung or LG.

Folks who bought their OnePlus 5T on day one are just starting to receive their shipments this week, so it's time to take a look at some of the best accessories for the OnePlus 5T so far.

OnePlus 5T Flip Cover

There are a limited number of cases for the OnePlus 5T on third-party sites like Amazon, so we're only recommending cases made by OnePlus for the time being. First up, this classic flip cover case that offers the best all-around protection for your new phone.

If you're a fan of folio wallet cases, you know what to expect here — the front cover keeps your screen protected while in your pocket or purse, and will automatically wake your phone when you flip it open. On the inside, there's a card slot that's perfect for storing a credit card, photo ID, or some emergency cash. Available for just $19.95, it's a classy case option for your OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T Protective Case

Looking for a more classic slim case for your OnePlus 5T? OnePlus has you covered with this minimalist case to keep your phone protected.

Available in a grippy sandstone finish, stylish carbon fiber, or premium wood grains, this is always a classic pick for OnePlus fans. The Sandstone and Ebony Wood options are currently available for $24.95, but the Karbon and Rosewood cases are currently listed out of stock. If you must have one of the latter options, you can sign up to be notified as soon as they are back available for purchase.

OnePlus 5T Big Bold Boss Bundle

If you're really looking to accessorize the heck out of your OnePlus 5T, you should check out some of the [accessory bundles] that OnePlus offers. The best value is likely the Big Bold Boss Bundle, which includes all the best essential accessories OnePlus has to offer.

The bundle includes a Karbon Protective Case, a tempered glass screen protector, a pair of OnePlus Bullets earbuds, a Dash Power Adapter and a Dash Type-C cable — all for just under $90. It's a great deal that must be popular with OnePlus fans because it's currently listed as out of stock. This is definitely one to keep your eye on.

dbrand Skins

Want to keep your phone looking stylish and protected but don't like the bulkiness of a case? You should check out dbrand's line of skins for the OnePlus 5T.

Dbrand lets you completely customize the perfect skin for your phone — choose the finish, color, and coverage to create the perfect look and feel for your new phone. Your final price will depend on the options you choose, but you can really spend a lot of time designing a unique skin that perfectly reflects your style and personality. Admittedly, the OnePlus 5T's design doesn't exactly stand out from the crowd — but it will with a custom dbrand skin.

OnePlus Dash Car Charger

If you didn't know, OnePlus has proprietary charging technology, Dash Charge, which lets you top your phone up at ridiculous charging speeds. Of course, to take advantage of those speeds you'll need to use the OnePlus wall charger that came with the phone — but wouldn't it be nice to get those fast charging speeds in your car?

You can with the OnePlus Dash Car Charger. This accessory plugs right into your car's 12V outlet and is specifically designed for OnePlus phones. It ships with an extra Dash USB-C cable (always nice!) and will let you go from 0% to 60% in 30 minutes. available for $30, it's a must-own accessory for any OnePlus fan.

Anker PowerCore+ 20100 mAh USB-C portable charger

OnePlus has always prided itself on offering ridiculously fast charging speeds — as long as you've got Dash charging accessories on-hand and are near an outlet. But what if you're out on the town and don't want to be tethered to a wall outlet, even for just 30 minutes?

You need a reliable portable battery pack, and there's no better pack to buy than an Anker PowerCore+. Featuring a massive battery pack and a USB-C charging port, you'll be able to top up your OnePlus 5T on the go multiple times before the PowerCore+ itself needs to be recharged. Available on Amazon for $66, it's an investment you'll be glad you made when that low battery warning pops up at an inopportune moment. Also makes a great gift for any tech lover on your holiday shopping list!

Which accessories are you excited for?

These are our picks, but we want to know how you'll be accessorizing your OnePlus 5T. Let us know in the comments!