Unsure of where to go to equip your OnePlus 5? Let us help you in your time of need with this list of worthy things.

Like its predecessors, the OnePlus 5 continues to be a worthy buy. It comes equipped with the same level hardware specifications as the rest of the flagship brood, in addition to 64GB of storage space, 6GB of RAM, and a bigger-than-the-average battery. The OnePlus 5 available for under $500, too, and you can use the rest of your savings to purchase some essential accessories.

OnePlus Dash Type C Cable

Don't get caught out of the house without a trusty, official Type C cable from OnePlus. This Dash charger cable is a mere $10 and worth purchasing in bulk to ensure you have a couple of backups around the house. This cable is compatible with the Dash charger that comes equipped with your OnePlus 5. It enables you to charge up to 60 percent battery power in a mere 30 minutes. The cable is red and white, too, to match the OnePlus's company colors, and it's wrapped in sturdy silicone, so you don't have to worry about it fraying.

Also, if you'd like a backup of the OnePlus Dash-enabled charging brick, you can buy one here.

SEGMOI 4-pack Universal Smartphone Ring Grip

If you purchased the OnePlus 5, you may find that the smartphone is a tad bit slippery. Covering the device in a case will certainly help prevent major damage from an accidental fall, but have you also considered a finger grip?

This helpful stick-on accessory sticks to both the back of the device chassis or an external case. The rear finger hook helps you effectively grip your phone, or you can orient it so that it props it up for playing music, gaming, or video chat. Best of all, this entry starts at $8 and comes in a pack of four, so you'll already have a couple for backup.

UE Roll 2 Volcano

This is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers. The UE Roll 2 features a maximum sound level of 85 decibels and it's waterproof for up to half an hour under a meter of water. It hooks up to the OnePlus 5 via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio output — this phone has a headphone jack, after all — and you can pair up to seven other devices. The UE Roll 2 will also last up to nine hours out in the wild, so you can quite literally keep that dance party going all night long.

The UE Roll 2 starts at $65 and comes in a variety of colors, including a gray and red combo that matches the OnePlus 5.

AUKEY 5000mAh USB-C Universal Power Bank

Don't get stuck out there on the road without a battery pack. The Aukey 5000mAh power bank is a worthy buy to ensure that you've always got extra juice for the OnePlus 5's 3300mAh battery. It's small, too, so you can toss into your computer bag or purse without any added bulk. At $20, it comes with an included USB-C cable and features a two-year warranty.

What did you buy for your OnePlus 5?

The OnePlus 5 will launch officially this summer. When you get yours, tell us below what you've bought for your new unlocked flagship device.