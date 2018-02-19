The Moto X4 is a solid mid-range phone and one of the latest phones added to Google's Android One program. It's perfect for anyone looking for Motorola's celebrated software and great build quality around the $400 range.
Take your Moto X4 to the next level and keep it functional and protected with these great accessories.
Lenovo Touch Flip Cover
There aren't a ton of first-party cases for the Moto X4, but one of our favorites is the Lenovo Touch Flip Cover. The case snaps onto your phone with a durable material that promises to keep you protected from any unwanted bumps or scratches, and when the case is folded up, you've got rock-solid protection on the front and back.
The front easily opens so you can use your Moto X4 like normal, but even when the case is closed, you can still interact with the display to see and accept/reject incoming calls thanks to the transparent design. It's the most expensive case on this list at nearly $15, but it's well worth it.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a clear case for the Moto X4, and it does an excellent job of showing the sleek look of the X4's back. The case is made out of a durable and anti-slip TPU material, and in addition to keeping your phone nice and safe, it still manages to remain light as a feather.
Spigen uses a dot pattern for its case, and unlike a lot of cheaper clear options, this helps to drastically cut down on the smudges it picks up. For just under $13, this is a fantastic choice.
Samsung 128GB MicroSD EVO Select
The Moto X4 offers a microSD slot for expandable memory. If you'd like to take your massive music library with you, or want to load up some movies or TV shows to watch on a flight, here's the best way to do it!
The 128GB card is your best value at just $40, but you could save some money if you don't think you'll need that much space and settle on a 32GB card for $12 or a 64GB card for $20.
Anker 20100mAh PowerCore 20100
As Andrew Martonik pointed out in his Moto X4 review, one of the few shortcomings of this mid-range phone is its battery life. If merely average battery life isn't going to make it through a full day's usage for you, your best bet is to use a portable battery pack so you're never left with a dead phone in your hands.
The Anker PowerCore 20100 is a great option. It's got a massive 20,100mAh contained in a sleek and compact casing. It weighs as little as a can of soup and can be easily kept in a purse, backpack or even slipped in a jacket pocket so you always have it on you if you need it. There are two charging ports so you can share with a friend, too. It comes with a Micro-USB cable for recharging the pack, along with a travel pouch and an 18-month warranty.
Get yours for just $40 on Amazon!
Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector (2-pack)
Motorola built the Moto X4 with Gorilla Glass 3, which is so 2014. Gorilla Glass 3 is still plenty tough, but if you're a known phone dropper you might want to add an extra layer of protection for your screen.
Your best bet for screen protectors is always a tempered glass option, so why not consider this two-pack from Supershieldz, one of the more trusted brands for smartphone screen protectors. These screen protectors include a black border around the screen which should help with lining it up for a clean installation.
Along with all the standard features like hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings, there are some smart design decisions like the notch cut out around the fingerprint sensor at the bottom — makes sense because if they had designed the screen protector to go around it, that bottom strip of tempered glass would be the first bit to get cracked or damaged.
Get this two-pack for just $8!
What are your go-to accessories?
How do you accessorize your Moto X4? Got any recommendations? Drop us a line in the comments!