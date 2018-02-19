The Moto X4 is a solid mid-range phone and one of the latest phones added to Google's Android One program. It's perfect for anyone looking for Motorola's celebrated software and great build quality around the $400 range.

Take your Moto X4 to the next level and keep it functional and protected with these great accessories.

Lenovo Touch Flip Cover

There aren't a ton of first-party cases for the Moto X4, but one of our favorites is the Lenovo Touch Flip Cover. The case snaps onto your phone with a durable material that promises to keep you protected from any unwanted bumps or scratches, and when the case is folded up, you've got rock-solid protection on the front and back.

The front easily opens so you can use your Moto X4 like normal, but even when the case is closed, you can still interact with the display to see and accept/reject incoming calls thanks to the transparent design. It's the most expensive case on this list at nearly $15, but it's well worth it.

See at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal

The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a clear case for the Moto X4, and it does an excellent job of showing the sleek look of the X4's back. The case is made out of a durable and anti-slip TPU material, and in addition to keeping your phone nice and safe, it still manages to remain light as a feather.

Spigen uses a dot pattern for its case, and unlike a lot of cheaper clear options, this helps to drastically cut down on the smudges it picks up. For just under $13, this is a fantastic choice.

More: The best cases for the Moto X4

See at Amazon

Samsung 128GB MicroSD EVO Select