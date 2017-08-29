Get the most out of your LG G6 with these great accessories!

As we head into the Autumn season, the LG G6 is still quite the compelling flagship and surely in the running for the best of 2017. Featuring a premium build design and a generous 5.7-inch screen, the LG G6 is a very beautiful and capable phone that you can enhance with the right accessories.

We'll start off with some cases and screen protectors to keep your phone safe, then move on to some great charging options to make sure you never run out of battery during the day.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen's Rugged Armor case is always a great option to protect your new phone, so of course we're going to recommend it for your LG G6.

This one-piece case offers great protection for your phone while keeping a mostly sleek and slim profile. Made of flexible and durable TPU material that makes it easy to install, it's got a premium look to it with carbon fiber textures at the top and bottom on the back. Featuring cutouts around the camera and fingerprint scanner on the back, and with tactile buttons for the volume control on the side, this case feels natural in hand while ensuring all your phone's functionality remains intact.

For a stylish case that offers quality protection, get the Spigen Rugged Armor case for your G6 for just $14.

SUPCASE Full body Rugged Holster Case for LG G6

If keeping your new investment in good condition is important, you'll want to slap a rugged case on your phone. SUPCASE provides some of the sturdiest cases you'll find for smartphones, so you can buy with confidence here.

SUPCASE offers full protection for your phone, with a front plate that includes a built-in screen protector and port covers for the headphone jack and charging port. Made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials, your phone will be protected from anything life throws your way for just $17.

Ideal for heavy use and outdoorsmen, it also ships with a 360-degree swiveling belt clip holster so your phone is always within arms reach.

Trianium Clarium Series Case

A clear case offers great protection for your LG G6 while providing a mostly unobstructed view of the LG G6

Trianium's Clarium Series cases are sleek and as minimalist as it gets, so if those are important features in a case for you, you'll definitely want to check it out. Your phone will get the all-around protection you want from this slim case that also perfectly preserves the look of your LG G6. It's thin enough to work with wireless charging pads no problem, and should also work with charging docks as well. You can get yours for only $8 from Amazon.

Tronsmart Dual USB Car Charger w/ Quick Charge 3.0 technology

Tronsmart's car charger with a built-in USB-C cable is a great option for keeping your LG G6 juiced while on the road.

The built-in USB-C cable is convenient since you'll never need to remember your cable each time you drive. The included USB Type-A port is handy for charging another device at the same time via Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0. It's a great value at just $15 on Amazon.

If you need a car charger that to keep your LG G6 charged when you're on the go, check out the Tronsmart 33W dual USB charger.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Spigen's tempered glass screen protectors are available in a very affordable two-pack, which will let you keep that brand new LG G6 screen protected right out of the box.

This screen protector will cover the entirety of the screen while still remaining case friendly. This is a dry install screen protector with everything you need for a clean, dust-free installation on your first attempt included in the package. You can buy with confidence knowing that Spigen offers a lifetime warranty for any product defects. You can get this two-pack of quality screen protectors for just $8.

Samsung EVO+ 256GB microSD card

The LG G6 offers storage expansion up to 2TB via microSD. While a 2TB microSD card doesn't yet exist, it's good to know that this phone is virtually future-proof when it comes to storage.

For now, your best bet for expanding your phone's storage is Samsung's 256GB EVO+ microSD card. Featuring read speeds of up to 95MB/sec and write speeds up to 90MB/sec, this card is plenty fast enough to handle storing all the photos and videos you take with your G6, while also letting you load up all your favorite media so you have your favorite music and movies with you on the go.

At over $150, it might be too pricey for some, and that's ok. Check out our other MicroSD card recommendations for your Android phone.

Anker Micro-USB to USB-C adapter (2-pack)

If the LG G6 is your first Android phone that relies on USB-C charging cables, chances are you've got a stockpile of Micro-USB cables laying around that are about to become fairly obsolete. If you want to be able to use your old Micro-USB cables with the G6, you'll want to pick up this two-pack of Anker adapters. They're cheap and will get the job done, especially if you've got chargers or devices that have integrated cables you can't easily swap out. Get two adapters for just $7 on Amazon.

Anker PowerPort Qi 10 Wireless Charging Pad

The U.S. variant of the LG G6 is the only model that supports Qi wireless charging. If you want to take advantage of this exclusive feature, you'll need a wireless charging pad.

The Anker PowerPort Qi 10 wireless charging pad is your best bet. It's simple to use with a premium design that features breathing LEDs to indicate your devices' charging status. The non-slip pad keeps your phone secure while your phone takes advantage of Fast Charge Mode, which delivers 10W charging to your LG G6. All this comes with the advanced safety features you demand to ensure your phone doesn't overheat and is protected from short-circuits and electrical surges.

You will need to supply your own wall charger, (of course, Anker recommends their own for guaranteed compatibility) but if you've got a couple spares already kicking around they should work just fine. Best of all is the price — at only $20 it's a great value!

Dretal Desktop Charging Dock

Looking to incorporate your phone into your workspace set up while simultaneously keeping it fully charged when it's time to go? You need a desktop charging dock.

This charging dock from Dretal will keep your LG G6 topped up and propped up, helping to eliminate stray cables on your workspace and declutter your desk. The dock lets you watch videos or control your music while providing a good viewing angle for keeping tabs on any incoming calls or messages as you work. Also works great as a nightstand charger.

The design makes it incompatible with most cases, but it will work with slim cases like the Spigen Thin Fit. Simply pop it onto the USB-C connector at the base and you're good to go. It's available in five different color options, so you can pick one to match your phone or your desk color scheme for just $16.

What are your favorite accessories?

Got any opinions on the products we've highlighted here? Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Update August 2017: Updated product links and descriptions. These are still the best accessories for your LG G6! {.update}