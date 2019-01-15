The DJI Osmo Pocket is a game-changing product for on-the-go photographers and videographers by putting a 3-axis gimbal quite literally in your pocket. However, to get the most from the Osmo Pocket, you're going to want some great accessories.

The Osmo Pocket already has a wealth of great accessories available. Some, like a great micro SD card are staples of using any camera, but to really take your experience up a notch you'll want to be able to add all kinds of accessories, and the DJI Accessory Mount gives you that freedom.

