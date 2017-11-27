What are the best accessories for the BlackBerry Motion?

BlackBerry continued its comeback push in 2017 following up the type-tastic KEYone with the more traditionally designed BlackBerry Motion. It's a pretty solid device at a reasonable price point that includes a massive battery, expandable storage, and is also the first water-resistant BlackBerry.

If you're a CrackBerry addict making the leap to Android for the first time, or simply upgrading to a new phone you're going to need the right accessories to get the most out of your BlackBerry Motion.

Incipio DualPro Case

The DualPro case by Incipio is essentially Incipio's flagship case which they make for nearly all major phones released, including the BlackBerry Motion.

This is a classic case style with no frills or unnecessary accents — just a two-layer case designed to protect your phone protected from drops. The interior is made of shock absorbing TPU while the outer shell is made of rigid polycarbonate with a soft touch finish. Available in all-black for $29.99, this is a reliable case with a classic look.

If you're looking for something with a bit more flash and style, Incipio will also have a Carnaby Esquire Series case available soon, so you may want to keep your eye on that one.

BlackBerry Cases

Longtime BlackBerry fans know that typically some of the best cases for BlackBerry phones are offered by BlackBerry itself, and that appears to be the situation with the BlackBerry Motion.

There are two case styles available for the Motion on the BlackBerry Mobile website — the Privacy FlipCase and a classic Hard Shell case.

We've featured the Privacy FlipCase because it's the most intriguing option because it's packed with awesome features like a transparent flip cover that leaves the touchscreen fully functional with the cover closed while also doubling as a privacy shield that limits your screen's viewing angle so you don't have any looky-loos on your daily commute trying to sneak a peak at your screen. There's also a built-in card slot on the back to help free up some space in your wallet.

So far we've only found these cases available for sale from Clove, a UK-based online store, but you can also also register for availability updates from the BlackBerry Mobile website.

Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB 3.0 cable [3-pack]

You can never have too many charging cables, right? With all the newest devices shifting to USB-C its time to swap those Micro-USB cables for USB-C.

This three-pack of USB-C cables from Anker are a great deal at $11. Anker is a trusted brand for charging accessories and these cable are built to last. Each cable is three feet long, which should be plenty for most. Leave one at the office, use one in your car, and keep a spare around the house so you're never left searching for one if it's time to top up your phone.

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger

The BlackBerry motion supports Quick Charge 3.0 technologies, so you're going to want efficient charging accessories to match. One place that's always convenient to have a charger is in your car, and this Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 offers two USB ports for charging devices.

It's a sleek design and plugs into your car's 12V charging port. Aukey has built in safeguards to protect your phone from excessive current and overheating, and stand by their products with a 45-Day money-back guarantee and a 24-month product replacement warranty.. Make sure you always arrive at your destinations with a fully-charged phone for just $20. It's also, coincidentally, orange and black for all you CrackBerry fans crossing over to Android.

Samsung EVO Select 128GB Class 10 microSD card

BlackBerry was kind enough to include a microSD card slot for expanding the Motion's storage capabilities — and it's surprisingly easy to use up the 32GB of internal storage. But fortunately there are great deals to be had on microSD card.

Consider this 128GB Samsung EVO Plus card — at just $56 it's an absolute bargain. With read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s you can quickly and easily transfer files to and from the phone. It's also U3 classified which makes it perfect for shooting 4K video.

Spigen Style Ring

If you've been following along with CrackBerry's coverage of the new BlackBerry devices, you knew this one was coming. The Spigen Style ring is CrackBerry Kevin's favorite phone accessory and it's clear to see why once you start using one. The Style Ring easily attaches to the back of the phone or your case and ensures you never drop your phone — simply slip your finger in the ring and your phone isn't going anywhere.

The 3M adhesive pad gives you a confident grip without having to actually hold onto your phone. It's great for walking and talking or snagging a quick photo or video at a concert. It also works as a kickstand for hands-free videos and also includes a minimalist mounting hook for your car. You can see what all the hype is about for yourself for just $14.

