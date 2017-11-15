What are the best accessories for the BlackBerry KEYone?

The physical keyboard is back, baby! The BlackBerry KEYone was a surprising return to form for BlackBerry Mobile in 2017. It's a unique phone that you'll want to enhance and keep protected with the right accessories.

Here are the best accessories for the BlackBerry KEYone.

BlackBerry KEYone Pocket Sleeve

For those who don't like the idea of covering the KEYone's design in a case, BlackBerry offers the elegant pocket sleeve for your phone to keep your phone protected and accessible while you're on the go.

Always a popular option with the BlackBerry crowds, this pocket case features a matte leather finish for a premium look and feel with a window cut out near the top of the screen so you can see the time, date, and your phone notifications at a glance and keep talking the phone is protected. It also features a built-in card slot for storing your ID, credit card or some emergency cash. Get yours for just $32.56.

BlackBerry KEYone Flip Case

Made by TCL Communication, the BlackBerry Flip Case is a precise accessory for your KEYone. The soft TPU cover secures itself via magnets to the back of the rigid shell when open and features a window so you can see the time and date and your notifications.

The power button on the left edge of the phone is covered but still functional through the soft cover material, and the Convenience key and volume controls are left open on the right. It's an elegant and professional case solution that matches the design of the KEYone perfectly and is yours for $39 on Amazon.

Incipio DualPro KEYone Case

Incipio offers its rugged line of DualPro cases for all the top phones including the KEYone. This case offers two layers of defense against nasty drops and other wear and tear, with a soft TPU inner core and an outer shell made of rigid polycarbonate.

Available in three color options, this opaque case will cover up the unique metal accents around the body of the phone, but it does preserve the overall design of the phone. The lip around the front offers protection for the screen and keyboard while the camera cutout offers ample protection as well. With a soft touch finish, this case will feel nice in your hand while keeping your KEYone protected. Get it for $29.99 from Amazon.

Amzer BlackBerry KEYone Soft Gel Back Cover [2-pack]

Do you struggle with picking between a clear case and a classic black case? Why choose?

Amzer's cases have emerged as a fan favorite amongst KEYone users. It's a slim one-piece case that's made of soft TPU which is great for absorbing the shock of a drop or impact. But it's the attention to detail that folks love the most — the precise design that includes cutouts around the edge of the keyboard. There's also a raised bezel around the screen so you can put your phone face down on a table without worrying about scratches.

You can get the black and clear cases separately for just $10, or get 'em both with this two-pack for just $19.99, because it's always nice to swap between case styles, right?

Lexar Professional 1000x microSDXC

This card was specifically recommended by VictorRight in the CrackBerry KEYone forums and receives top marks for being one of the fastest cards you'll find. It uses UHS-II speeds for reads and writes which means you'll see no slowdown using the card with your KEYone.

There are four sizes available — the 64GB is your best value at around $50. You can go BIG with a 256GB card, but you'll also pay $260, basically a dollar per GB.

Feitenn KEYone Tempered Glass Screen Protector

A screen protector is an essential accessory for some because — let's face it — accidents happen and screens break. A tempered glass screen protector is your best bet to take the full brunt of a nasty drop so your KEYone doesn't.

Looking through the CrackBerry KEYone forums, there's been some debate over which screen protector is best, but we'll recommend this curved tempered glass screen protector by Feitenn. It features a black border around the edge of the screen as well as the home navigation buttons which can be used for lining things up during installation.

Reviews have been somewhat mixed, and your experience will likely depend on getting a perfect installation the first time. Get some peace of mind for just $10 from Amazon.

Spigen Style Ring

The Spigen Style ring is popular accessory around these parts. I gave it high marks in my review and of course CrackBerry Kevin is a huge fan. It easily attaches to the back of the phone or your case and will ensure that you never drop your phone — simply slip your finger in the ring and your phone isn't going anywhere.

But it's an especially handy accessory for the KEYone. Since you won't need to maintain a vice-like grip with a Style ring installed, you hands relaxed with your phone in hand and that makes typing so much easier. On a phone like the KEYone, that's a huge advantage.

It also works as a kickstand for hands-free videos and also includes a minimalist mounting hook for your car. You can see what all the hype is about for yourself for just $14.

What are your go-to accessories for the KEYone?

Got any opinions on must-have accessories for the KEYone? Thoughts on the one we've listed here? Let us know in the comments!