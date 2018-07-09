BlackBerry is back with the KEY2: Everything that was great about last year's KEYone is still here, and everything that wasn't awesome has been improved. Even if you had last year's KEYone, there's more than enough reason to upgrade, which means it's time for new accessories.

BlackBerry will have a few first party accessories on offer, but third parties have some that are already available. And of course, there are some accessories that will work with any phone. Here are the accessories you should check out!