We've shown a lot of love for the Bose QC35s here on Android Central, and while we definitely recommend checking them out, we also understand that not everyone is willing to throw down $350 on a pair of headphones. If you still want a pair of quality cans but also want to save some cash, these are our five favorite cheaper alternatives!

Although you won't find active-noise-cancelation on the Urbanears Plattan 2, there's enough offered here that make them worth a look as an alternative to the QC35. The design is unlike anything else out there, sound quality is shockingly good, the one-button control knob works flawlessly, and the passive noise-cancellation you get should be more than enough isolation.

Want headphone that look great, sound awesome, and won't break the bank? The COWIN E7 Pro have you covered. Offered in seven striking colors, the COWIN E7 Pro come outfitted with active-noise-cancelation, have large 45mm drivers for powerful audio, and soft ear cushions to keep you comfy. Also included is Bluetooth 4.0 and a battery that lasts up to 30 hours.

Sony makes some of the market's best headphones, and if you're on a budget, you'll want to check out the company's WH-CH700N. Available in black and blue colorways, the CH700N uses artificial intelligence to eliminate background noise, is rated for up to 35 hours on battery life, and pairs to your phone in an instant using NFC. You can also use the Sony Headphones Connect app to fine-tune your audio experience.

The price-to-feature ratio found on these TaoTronics headphones is darn impressive. You're getting active-noise-cancelation, 40mm drivers, up to 30 hours of battery per charge, and Bluetooth 5.0 for a strong wireless connection. The plastic build is a little cheap-feeling, but for how much you're paying, this is a tremendous value.

If you're looking for as close of an experience to the QC35s for considerably less money, your best option is the wonderfully-named Panasonic RP-HD605N-T. While the name might be a mouthful, these headphones sound fantastic, offer great noise-cancelation, and have a pass-through mode that allows you to hear the outside world by putting your hand to the right speaker cover.

Overall, your best alternative to the Bose QC35 is the Panasonic RP-HD605N-T. I used these headphones for a while, and while I eventually went back to by QC35s, I was genuinely impressed with how good of an experience these do offer. Sound quality is great, the active-noise-cancellation works really well, and being able to hear what's going on around you by just holding your hand to the right earcup is an incredibly useful feature. It's also something you won't find at all on Bose's headphones.

If that's still a bit more money than you're comfortable with spending right now, my next recommendation would be the TaoTronics ANC Headphones 2019. Sound quality isn't as good as the Panasonic cans, but it's more than adequate with good noise-cancelation. Battery life is also strong at 30 hours, and for headphones this affordable, having Bluetooth 5.0 is a pleasant surprise.

